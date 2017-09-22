Galway United picked up a huge three points in their mission to stay in the Premier Division as they beat Sligo Rovers in the Connacht derby at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Kyle Callan-McFadden had given the away side the lead with his second of the season during an action packed first half. But Galway fought back and leveled the game before the break through Marc Ludden.

Two goals in three minutes, the first a stunner from Kevin Devaney and the second from the boot of Gavan Holohan secured the points for Galway who now sit two points ahead of the drop zone.

It was Galway who started this game the stronger. Several set pieces caused consternation in the Sligo rearguard while goalkeeper Shaun Patton had to parry over a pile driver from Ronan Murray eight minutes in.

Murray was involved again five minutes later when his viciously struck free-kick from 20 yards cannoned back off the Sligo crossbar as Shane Keegan's men continued to dominate.

Despite this, it was the Bit O'Red who took the lead very much against the run of play during a hectic first half.

Greg Moorhouse delivered Regan Donelon's set-piece back across the face of goal before possession fell to Callan-McFadden at the penalty spot. He failed to make contact with his initial effort but made no mistake the second attempt as he lashed the ball on to the bottom of the crossbar on its way across the goal line.

Callan-McFadden fired a volley over shortly after, while Sligo's Jamie McDonagh almost spilt the crossbar with a spectacular full volley from distance on 22 minutes.

The Tribesmen grabbed a more than deserved eqauliser two minutes from the break. Gavan Holohan cutting inside and turning Gary Boylan before squaring for Ludden who swept the ball past Patton for his first of the year.

A Sligo native, but lining out for Galway, it was Devaney who went close to handing United the lead two minutes into the second half. His half-volley on the turn squeezing past Patton's post.

A scrappy period ensued before Galway, again on top took the lead in sensational circumstances.

Picking up the ball at the angle at the edge of the area, Devaney sent a delicious curling effort into the top corner of the Sligo net giving Patton no chance.

United extended their lead and secured a precious win just three minutes later. Devaney involved again as the winger found Holohan in both time and space in front of the Rovers area. The midfielder rifling the ball past Patton.

Galway United: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Alex Byrne, Stephen Folan; Kevin Devaney, Rory Hale (Conor Melody 89), David Cawley, Gavan Holohan, Marc Ludden (Gary Shanahan 85); Ronan Murray; Padraic Cunningham (Eoin McCormack 65).

Sligo Rovers: Shaun Patton; Gary Boylan, Seamus Sharkey, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Regan Donelon; Jamie McDonagh, Rhys McCabe, Chris Kenny (Beny Igiehon 76), Daniel Kearns; Greg Moorhouse (Raffaele Cretaro 35) (John Russell 67); Vinny Faherty.

Referee: Jim McKell