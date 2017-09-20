Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid return ended in frustration after a shock 1-0 home defeat by Real Betis.

The Portugal superstar was making his long-awaited comeback after completing a five-match ban for shoving a referee against Barcelona last month.

But he and his Real team-mates, looking to recover from an unconvincing start to the season, could not find a way past a stubborn Betis outfit.

And in injury-time Antonio Sanabria stunned the Bernabeu with the winner to condemn Real to their first league defeat of the season.

Elsewhere, Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco scored second-half goals as Atletico Madrid extended their unbeaten start to five matches with a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico, unbeaten in six games in all competitions this season, broke the deadlock through Correa 10 minutes into the second half and Carrasco added a second in the 73rd minute.

Bilbao, who slipped to a first home defeat of the season, squandered a first-half penalty when Aritz Aduriz's spot kick, for Filipe Luis' foul on Raul Garcia, was saved by Jan Oblak.

Bilbao midfielder Garcia struck a late consolation for the Basque side in the second minute of time added on.

Leganes drew 0-0 at home against Girona, but were grateful for the woodwork in the 73rd minute when visiting defender Juanpe's header hit the crossbar.

Portuguese defender Luisinho's solitary goal clinched Deportivo La Coruna a 1-0 home win against fellow strugglers Alaves.

Luisinho fired home in first-half stoppage time to secure Deportivo their first league win of the season and lift them out of the bottom three.

Deportivo goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon denied Alaves an equaliser early in the second half when he saved winger Burgui's angled drive in the bottom corner.

Alaves, who stay second from bottom, and Malaga have both lost their first five league games.