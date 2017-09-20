Athlone Town striker Jason Lyons has been suspended for seven games for betting offences unconnected to the club's match against Longford Town in April.

Lyons is alleged to have bet small amounts of money in matches in which he was not a participant. There is no evidence he sought to influence games in which he had a direct involvement.

His offence is unconnected to the incident which saw two Athlone Town players, Igor Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan, banned for twelve months by the FAI two weeks ago.

Lyons breach of the rules was, however, uncovered during the investigation into Labuts and Sfrijan.

Both Labuts and Sfrijan are appealing their suspension with the PFAI signalling their intent to pursue the matter as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Lyons has scored four goals for Athlone Town this season and played for Ireland at the World University Games in Tapei last month.

He will miss Athlone Town's final two games of the season, beginning with Friday's visit to Cabinteely, and the first five matches of next season.