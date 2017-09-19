Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady scored a late equaliser for Burnley in their 2-2 draw with Leeds United in Carabao Cup, but the Clarets bowed out on penalties in a dramatic encounter at Turf Moor.

Brady struck with a sublime 25-yard free-kick in the 96th minute, moments after Pablo Hernandez struck home a penalty that looked like giving the Yorkshire club the away win.

The sides each scored twice in the last 11 minutes, including Wood from the spot, and after a barren extra-time Burnley's captain for the night James Tarkowski saw his penalty saved by Andy Lonergan to hand the away side a 5-3 shootout win.

Liverpool were not the only Premier League team to exit the cup inside 90 minutes as Stoke and Huddersfield both fell to away losses at Bristol City and Crystal Palace respectively.

The Potters were undone by two goals in 10 second-half minutes from Famara Diedhiou and Matt Taylor, while Roy Hodgson earned his first win as Palace boss thanks to Bakary Sako's header early on.

Brighton had a strong Irish flavour to their team as they were defeated 1-0 by Bournemouth.

The Seagulls gave a first senior start to 20-year-old Des Hutchinson, while fellow Waterford native, 18-year-old Jayson Molumby (above) also made the starting lineup, where Josh King scored the only goal of the game in extra time.

Dele Alli's 65th-minute winner ensured Tottenham saw off Championship club Barnsley at Wembley.

Paul Clement's Swansea also made into the last 16 as Alfie Mawson and Jordan Ayew struck in the second half of their 2-0 success at Reading.

18-year-old midfielder Irish midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes started for Aston Villa who went down 2-0 to Middlesbrough.

Patrick Bamford bagged a brace against Villa, who ended with 10 men due to Tommy Elphick's red card, and Norwich's Mario Vrancic also netted twice in their 3-1 victory at Brentford.

Angelo Ogbonna, Diafra Sakho and Arthur Masuaku all on target for West Ham United in their 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Wolves striker Bright Enobakhare spared the blushes of the Championship high flyers as they battled to a 1-0 extra time win against Bristol Rovers in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Molineux.

Enobakhare's first goal of the season in the 98th minute - and his first for two years - broke Rovers fans' hearts.