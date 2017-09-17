SPAIN

Real Madrid put their title defence back on track with a comfortable 3-1 win over Real Sociedad at Anoeta, despite missing several key players.

Sociedad defender Kevin Rodrigues scored at both ends and Borja Mayoral and Gareth Bale netted Madrids other goals to help them equal the consecutive scoring record of 73 games set by Peles Santos between 1961 and 1963.

Madrid faced a tricky clash against an in-form side with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo suspended and Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos injured but after disappointing consecutive league draws they made light work of Eusebio Sacristans men.

Luis Muriel's second-half goal proved the difference as Sevilla moved two points behind league leaders Barcelona by edging to a 1-0 win at Girona.

Muriel latched onto Franco Vazquez's through ball and beat Girona goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz at his near post with a left-footed finish in the 69th minute.

Elsewhere Loic Remy struck three minutes from time to lift Las Palmas to a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Cedric Bakambu scored two goals as Villarreal claimed a comfortable 3-0 LaLiga victory over struggling Alaves in Sunday's early kick-off at Mendizorrotza.

On Saturday Second-half goals from substitutes Denis Suarez and Paulinho saw Barcelona come from behind to beat Getafe 2-1 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, extending their 100 per cent start to the LaLiga season.

After big-money signing Ousmane Dembele was forced off on his first league start for Barca with an hamstring problem which could rule him out for three months, Getafe deservedly went ahead in the 39th minute thanks to Gaku Shibasaki's superb volley.

Suarez levelled in the 62nd minute with a fine strike and Paulinho then netted an impressive winner with six minutes left, bursting into the box and firing in to register his first goal for the Catalan club.

Veteran midfielder Joaquin Sanchez scored twice as Real Betis beat struggling Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 in Seville.

The 36-year-old headed home his first in the 14th minute after a goalmouth scramble but the visitors equalised through Federico Cartabia.

GERMANY

Braces from Maximilian Philipp and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured Borussia Dortmund went to the top of the Bundesliga table as they beat Cologne 5-0 at Signal Iduna Park.

Philipp flashed a header from Andriy Yarmolenko into the Cologne net before Sokratis Papastathopoulos made it 2-0, with the help of the Video Assistant Referee, after he had initially been adjudged to have pushed Timo Horn before poking in to the net when the goalkeeper dropped the ball.

Aubameyang then scored twice in a minute, the first from the penalty spot, before Philipp added a fifth as Dortmund moved on to 10 points from their four fixtures so far.

Hoffenheim, one of the other two unbeaten clubs, missed the chance to move on to 10 points themselves as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hertha Berlin.

Sandro Wagner's sixth-minute header from Andrej Kramaric's cross put Hoffenheim on course for their third successive home win. However, Alexander Esswein equalised for the capital club 10 minutes into the second half.

Bayer Leverkusen picked up their first win of the season and left Freiburg still searching for theirs, with a 4-0 victory at the BayArena.

The damage was done in 13 first-half minutes as the hosts opened up a three-goal lead.

Kevin Volland opened the scoring in the 21st minute, Charles Aranguiz doubled the lead seven minutes later, then Volland tapped in his second 11 minutes before half-time.

Aranguiz then set up Julian Brandt for a fourth goal with four minutes remaining, as Leverkusen moved up to 12th in the table and left Freiburg in the bottom three.

On Saturday Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Bayern Munich appearance with a brace in a 4-0 victory over Mainz.

The Bavarians suffered a surprise defeat to Hoffenheim last week but got back to winning ways in the Bundesliga with minimal fuss and with the lethal Lewandowski at the forefront.

ITALY

Paulo Dybala and Dries Mertens both scored hat-tricks as Juventus and Napoli maintained their 100 per cent records in Serie A.

On his 100th appearance for Juve, 23-year-old Argentinian Dybala took his tally to 52 goals, with eight of those having come in this season's four league games, as Juventus defeated Sassuolo 3-1.

Dybala had opened the scoring with a brilliant first-time shot curled into the net from 25 yards and another fine effort, this one poked home from just inside the box, made it 2-0 in the second half.

Matteo Politano pulled one back for Sassuolo but this was to be Dybala's day and he completed his treble, his second of the season in Serie A, with a free-kick shortly after the hour mark.

Mertens registered a treble of his own as Napoli thrashed Benevento 6-0. Maurizio Sarri's team looked in the mood as they went 4-0 up inside 32 minutes through Allan, Lorenzo Insigne, Mertens and Jose Callejon.

Mertens then converted two second-half penalties, the second of which came in the final minute, to ensure Dybala was not the only hat-trick scorer on Sunday.

AC Milan, defeated 4-1 by Lazio last weekend, also recorded a victory with Nikola Kalinic opening his account in the league for his new club in a 2-1 success over Udinese.

Kalinic scored a nine-minute brace in the first half that came either side of Kevin Lasagna's equaliser for the visitors.

Both Torino and Sampdoria's unbeaten records remain intact following a 2-2 draw in Turin.

On Saturday Inter Milan scored two late goals to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Serie A campaign with a 2-0 triumph at second-bottom Crotone.

Meanwhile Edin Dzeko scored twice as Roma made light work of struggling Hellas Verona in a 3-0 win despite a torrential downpour in the capital.

In the day's late game, two goals from in-form Ciro Immobile helped Lazio maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they beat Genoa 3-2.