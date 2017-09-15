Former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been found safe, English police have said.

Lancashire Police said the former Burnley defender was found in Liverpool and thanked the public for sharing a missing persons appeal.

The force tweeted: "Great news folks. Clarke Carlisle has been found safe in Liverpool. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal. Have a good weekend."

The 37-year-old had last been seen by a family member in Preston on Thursday afternoon, sparking concern.

Reports of his disappearance first emerged on social media on Friday morning.

Lancashire Police said Carlisle was last seen by a family member on the Flag Market in Preston at about 2.30pm on Thursday, although they believe he may have travelled to Manchester.

Carlisle's wife Carrie - who is six months pregnant - tweeted: "#Missing Clarke's last known whereabouts was Manchester City Centre at 6am (Friday). If you see him please get in touch."

And his former wife Gemma tweeted: "Last seen in Manchester area please keep eyes open if you know or see anything contact police or @MrsCCforDD or even myself."

The player's former club Burnley posted on their official Twitter account: "Our thoughts are with Clarke Carlisle and his family today. Stay safe Clarke x."

Carlisle, PFA chairman between 2010 and 2013, attempted to take his own life in December 2014 following a battle with depression, alcoholism and gambling.

He made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his playing career and launched a mental health charity called the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis - a condition that has been described as "mental health problems co-occurring with drug or alcohol misuse".

The father-of-three remarried earlier this year and has worked to raise awareness of mental health issues.