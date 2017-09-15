Crystal Palace v Southampton

Roy Hodgson will have Ruben Loftus-Cheek and James Tomkins available for his first match as Crystal Palace manager after they missed Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Burnley, Frank de Boer's last game in charge.

Mamadou Sakho and Pape Souare remain short of match fitness, so are likely to miss out, while Wilfried Zaha is continuing his rehabilitation following a knee injury.

Defender Virgil van Dijk could return to Southampton's squad for the first time in eight months following injury last season and his decision to hand in a transfer request during the summer.

Denmark international midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is Saints' only absentee as he has returned to his homeland following the birth of his daughter.

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L L L L; Southampton L D W D L

Huddersfield v Leicester

Huddersfield midfielder Kasey Palmer has been ruled out for several months due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Fellow midfielder Jonathan Hogg and defender Martin Cranie could be included in the squad following respective ankle and hip injuries. Striker Collin Quaner hopes to recover from a knee injury to feature.

Matty James and Christian Fuchs are injury doubts for Leicester. Midfielder James has an Achilles problem while full-back Fuchs is nursing an eye injury.

Vicente Iborra (groin) is available for the first time this season while fellow summer signing Kelechi Iheanacho could make his full debut. Robert Huth (ankle) is also nearing full fitness and might be in the squad.



Last five league matches: Huddersfield L W W D L; Leicester D L W L L

Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is unavailable as he starts a three-match suspension. Playmaker Philippe

could take his place in the starting line-up after making his comeback from a back injury in the midweek Champions League draw with Sevilla.

Manager Jurgen Klopp may also opt to swap his full-backs with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson coming in.

Nick Pope will start in goal for Burnley after Tom Heaton underwent surgery on a dislocated shoulder. Pope will make his first ever top-flight start as Heaton faces months out with an injury sustained in last weekend's win over Crystal Palace.

Jeff Hendrick (thigh) could make his comeback after he trained fully on Thursday but Dean Marney (knee) remains a long-term absentee.



Last five league matches: Liverpool W D W W L; Burnley L W L D W

Newcastle v Stoke

Defender Chancel Mbemba could return to the Newcastle squad after returning from international duty with a hamstring problem.

Full-backs Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Massadio Haidara (knee) are absent through injury. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is fit again after a thigh strain, but striker Aleksandar Mitrovic serves the second instalment of his three-match ban.

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross is rated as "touch and go" to face Newcastle because of a back problem which forced him out of the draw against Manchester United.

Defender Geoff Cameron (hamstring) is not fit, while Dutch midfielder Ibrahim Afellay (knee) and Stephen Ireland (broken leg) continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries.



Last five league matches: Newcastle W L L W W; Stoke W L W D D

Tottenham v Swansea

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is back from suspension to face Swansea as his Champions League ban does not carry over to the Premier League.

Kieran Trippier could return at right back for Serge Aurier. Erik Lamela (hips), Danny Rose (knee) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are all still out, while Harry Winks is also unavailable as he is still feeling pain in his ankle.

Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is again absent having not played this season following knee surgery.

Kyle Bartley (knee ligaments) and Nathan Dyer (Achilles) remain out, but Scotland Under-21 striker Oli McBurnie returns to the squad after his proposed loan switch to Barnsley fell through.



Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W W L D W; Swansea W D L W L

Watford v Manchester City

Kiko Femenia is fit for Watford but Younes Kaboul is ruled out. Both defenders went off injured during the 2-0 win at Southampton last weekend, Femenia with a head knock and Kaboul a hamstring problem. Sebastian Prodl, Craig Cathcart and Mauro Zarate are still injured and Miguel Britos is suspended.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is back in training after a calf injury but is unlikely to return at Watford. Goalkeeper Ederson should continue after coming through unscathed at Feyenoord in midweek on his return to action after suffering facial injuries against Liverpool.

Raheem Sterling is back in domestic action after serving a one-game ban but it remains to be seen if veteran midfielder Yaya Toure is involved after being overlooked for the past two games.



Last five league matches: Watford L D W D W; Man City W W D W W

West Brom v West Ham United

Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke are doubts for West Brom. Winger Burke has had a scan on a hamstring injury and will be assessed while boss Tony Pulis remained tight-lipped on Chadli's problem.

Hal Robson-Kanu is available again after a ban and Gareth McAuley (thigh) is fit. Gareth Barry will equal Ryan Giggs' Premier League appearance record of 632 games if he features.

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is back from a three-match suspension but Mark Noble is out with a knock to his knee. The match will also come too soon for Edimilson Fernandes and Manuel Lanzini who are recovering from ankle and knee injuries respectively.



Last five league matches: West Brom L W W D L; West Ham W L L L W

Sunday, September 17

Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is expected to be out until the October international break with a calf problem.

Chelsea are likely to rotate their options after making changes for the game with Qarabag in the Champions League, with playmaker Eden Hazard in contention to start for the Blues for the first time this season.

Arsenal are likely to recall a host of first-team regulars after manager Arsene Wenger made nine alterations for the Europa League win over Cologne. Petr Cech, Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette will return to the squad.

Alexis Sanchez will feature after playing the whole game on Thursday night, where Theo Walcott (calf) hobbled off. Francis Coquelin (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle) are definitely out.

Last five league matches: Chelsea W L W W W; Arsenal W W L L W

Man Utd v Everton

Paul Pogba's hamstring injury rules the midfielder out after the 24-year-old limped off in Tuesday's Champions League win against Basle - a match Phil Jones and Eric Bailly missed through suspension so they are set to return.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo continue their recovery from knee ligament damage, while Luke Shaw is pushing for a recall after recovering from ligament damage in his foot.

Ronald Koeman looks set to make changes with the likes of Ashley Williams, Idrissa Gueye and Davy Klaassen expected to be recalled along with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees remain without James McCarthy (knee), Ross Barkley (hamstring), Ramiro Funes Mori, Yannick Bolasie (both knee) and Seamus Coleman (broken leg).



Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W W D; Everton L W D L L

