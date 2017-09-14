Drogheda United v Bohemians, United Park, 7:45pm

Drogheda United welcome Bohemians to United Park with the visitors looking to seal a place in next year’s SSE Airtricity Premier Diviison.

Stricken Drogheda are staring relegation in the face and last week’s heavy defeat to Dundalk in the FAI Cup compounded their misery.

Bohs are just six points away from the drop, but know a win would go a long way to avoiding the bottom three.

Team news:

Drogheda United: Colm Deasy, Gavin Brennan and Ryan Masterson miss out through injury but United are hopeful that both Kevin Farragher and Stephen Elliott will be available for selection.

Bohemians: Lorcan Fitzgerald misses out with a knee injury picked up in training. Dylan Hayes (groin) and Ian Morris (suspension) return to the squad but Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remains out.

Gaffer Talk:

Pete Mahon: "I don't think that there are many experts out there giving us much hope of turning things around.

We have seven games left to play and we simply want to put as many points on the board as we possibly can and see where that leaves us.

"Bohs have had another good season but they'll know they aren't quite safe yet so it should make for a competitive game."

Keith Long: "The Galway first and second-half performances were like night and day. It was a reflection of our season in some ways.

"We were excellent in the first half but we need that for the full 90 minutes and we need to be more clinical in front of goal when chances present themselves ".

Galway United v Derry City, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm

Both sides are desperate for the points with Galway looking to close on their relegation rivals and Derry City pushing for a European place.

United are four points behind Finn Harps as they prepare to meet fellow strugglers Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

Derry know that fourth place, the position they currently occupy, is likely to provide a place in the Europa League.

But they are just a single point behind Shamrock Rovers with Kenny Shiels keen to seal third spot.

Team news:

Galway United: Shane Keegan has reported a clean bill of health ahead of the Derry City game.

Derry City: Derry will be Aaron McEneff, Darren Cole, Nathan Boyle and Dean Jarvis.

McEneff is suspended. Cole is ill while Boyle (knee) and Jarvis (quad) are both out injured.

Gaffer talk:

Shane Keegan: "It's two teams with a massive motivation, for very different reasons. Derry City have had two heavy defeats against Dundalk but there is no doubt that they're one of the best sides in the country.

"When you consider they're not operating on a par with the bigger clubs, Kenny Shiels has Derry City right up there and he's doing a fantastic job, playing good football too. We know it will be a difficult game.

"The four games in October needs to be where our season is decided, not the games against Derry City and Sligo Rovers in September."

Kenny Shiels told the BBC: "Rustiness is a concern but we won't know the impact of the lay-off until after the game.

"This will be a tough match. Galway are a good team and I believe they are in a false position.

"It's also an intimidating place to play so if we get a win there I will be delighted and if we get a draw I will be content.

"We are missing four very important players but if we draw we will move up to third and that's where we want to be."

Bray Wanderers v Limerick, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Bray Wanderers will attempt to concentrate on football as they return to league action amid an investigation into match-fixing.

The FAI and Gardai are looking into the friendly between Bray and Waterford last week.

Limerick are struggling near the bottom but last week’s win over Galway in the FA Cup quarter-finals has provided a boost.

Team news not issued by either club

