Jurgen Klopp is an interviewer's dream. He is always courteous and engaging. And even though his English isn’t perfect, he more than often will give you a line.

When asked by RTÉ Sport’s Tony O’Donoghue whether Liverpool could have defended the two goals they conceded against Sevilla in the Champions League better, the German replied: "100 percent, yes..100 percent."

Defensive lapses are nothing new under Klopp at Anfield and the manager subsequently added: "We could have done better."

Indeed, many Liverpool fans are questioning Klopp’s methods and why he hasn’t shored up things at the back?

Going forward against Sevilla, Liverpool at times were excellent.

"I expect us to bring that level of intensity when we attack but tonight I thought we should have created more chances, and more clear-cut chances at that," was the manager's assessment of the attacking intent.

Klopp strives for perfection and on that pursuit he revealed: "In football you try to go for perfection, but sometimes you never get it.

We are ready for the Champions League, but we are not perfect. We will try to get better results and no doubt we will get better results and see where that takes us."