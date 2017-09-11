Shamrock Rovers will travel to Oriel Park to face Dundalk and holders Cork City host Limerick in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

Rovers are desperate to end their 30-year wait for the trophy but face a tough task to turn over the in-form Lilywhites on their own patch.

Stephen Kenny's men were beaten in the decider last year by Cork, and made the last four with a comfortable 4-0 defeat of neighbours Drogheda United.

Rovers saw off brave Bluebell United 4-2 but will know they'll need to raise their game a level to trouble Dundalk.

Table-toppers Cork will welcome Limerick to Turner's Cross in the other semi. John Caulfield's men are chasing a double, with the Airtricity League Premier Division title all but secured.

They eased past Longford Town in the quarters, while Limerick edged past Galway United.

FAI Cup semi-finals

Cork City v Limerick FC, Turner's Cross, Friday September 29, 7.15pm

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Oriel Park, Sunday 1 October, 4.45pm