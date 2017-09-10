Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in the Bundesliga when she oversaw the 1-1 draw between Werder Bremen and Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

The 38-year-old, who is also a police officer, joined Germany's leading division in May following six years in the second tier.

She officiated Bayern Munich's first-round DFB-Pokal defeat of Chemnitzer in August, the Women's Champions League final earlier this year, and also at Euro 2017.

The development follows Lorraine Watson becoming the first female referee in Scottish men's football on Saturday, when League Two Edinburgh City defeated Berwick 1-0.

Matthew Leckie's 39th-minute goal had given Hertha a half-time lead, but Thomas Delaney great-grandson of an Irishman, then brought the visitors level in the 59th minute with a left-footed finish: his fifth goal in 10 days after a hat-trick in Denmark's win over Armenia and a goal against Poland.

Dortmund remain top, having won two and drawn one of their opening three games, leaving them level with Hoffenheim and Hannover 96.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Schalke have climbed to fifth with a 3-1 defeat of Stuttgart.

The three points took their total for the season to six from three games, and therefore leaves them level with fourth-placed RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Hamburg. Stuttgart remain 14th, having won once.

Nabil Bentaleb gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in only the fourth minute, after Amine Harit was brought down by Orel Mangala.

Stuttgart levelled five minutes before half-time, when Chadrac Akolo struck into the bottom right corner from in front of goal after Josip Brekalo's cross.

Naldo restored Schalke's lead in the 47th minute when, after a cross from Bastian Oczipka, he headed into the bottom left corner. All three points were secured only a minute later, when Guido Burgstaller produced a routine finish from close range following a through-ball from Harit.