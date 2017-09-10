Burnley's Chris Wood scored on his home debut as Crystal Palace suffered a fourth straight loss with a 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor which will increase the pressure on their Dutch manager Frank De Boer.



An awful back pass from South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong gifted the third-minute opener to Wood, as Burnley's recent club-record signing from Leeds United confidently fired past Wayne Hennessey.



Burnley's England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton had to be substituted in the 36th minute after suffering a shoulder injury, handing reserve keeper Nick Pope a Premier League debut.



Palace dominated the second half but Pope produced a superb save with his feet to foil Christian Benteke in the 80th minute and in the final stages Scott Dann missed a golden chance, heading wide from three metres.

Ireland internationals Stephen Ward and Robbie Brady both played the full game for the hosts, while Jon Walters and Kevin Long were unused substitutes.