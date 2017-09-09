Alvaro Morata has told Chelsea supporters to "respect everyone" after the club condemned a song about the Spaniard that includes an anti-Semitic slur.

It was heard during their win against Leicester on Saturday and Morata later indicated he wanted fans to clean up the content of their chants.

The club-record acquisition from Real Madrid is establishing himself as a hero at his new club and he headed his third goal of the season to open the scoring on Saturday.

But the adulation he receives from some Chelsea fans embodies itself in a song aimed at fierce rivals Tottenham, who have a large Jewish fanbase.

"Alvaro, Alvaro. He comes from Madrid, he hates the f****** Y***" sang Chelsea supporters at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea swiftly said Morata wanted to disassociate himself from the song, and the player later wrote on Twitter: "Since I arrived, I have been able to feel your support every single day, you are amazing and I'd like to ask you to please respect everyone!"

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was asked about the song and its content at a post-match press conference but head of communications and public affairs Steve Atkins quickly stepped in.

"I don't think Antonio was aware of the song so if I can just speak on behalf of the club," Atkins said.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans' passionate support away from home, of course. But the language in that song is not acceptable at all.

"We've spoken to Alvaro after the game and he does not want to be connected to that song in any way and both the player and the club request that the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect."

It is not the first such incident involving Chelsea fans.

Videos appeared on social media of some supporters singing anti-Semitic songs ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham in April, while videos also emerged of some Chelsea fans pushing a black commuter off a Metro train in Paris in February 2015 ahead of a Champions League tie.