Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny thinks his new crop of stars could take the Lilywhites back to the heights of last season after he witnessed another demolition of the opposition in Oriel Park last night.

Kenny’s men have scored 21 goals in their last five games and are displaying attacking qualities that several sides in the league are struggling to cope with.

Their latest signing, Dylan Connolly, caught the eye as the home side disposed of local rivals Drogheda United with a four-goal rout, with Michael Duffy, Brian Gartland and David McMillon also on target.

Kenny said: "I think a lot of our new signings have come in and they’re young players with a lot of pace. They have a lot of ability and you can really see they evolving as a team. They are showing their quality.

"That attacking four supporting David McMillan of Patrick McEleney, Robbie Benson, Dylan Connolly and Michael Duffy are all aged between 22-24 and it shows you they have a lot of talent. If we can keep the team together we could really push on again."

Duffy’s goal inside five minutes meant it was always going to be a difficult night for Drogheda and yet again Dundalk booked their place in the last four.

The Dundalk boss admitted it set up an easy night for his players against struggling United: "The Louth derby is never going to be easy, especially in an FAI Cup quarter-final. The ideal start was Michael Duffy getting that goal after a couple of minutes.

"That set us up and it gave us great confidence. We created a lot of chances and scored two great goals. Michael Duffy and Dylan Connolly’s goals were really terrific strikes.

"That gave us the confidence to go on and win, we created a lot of chances and it was a comfortable win in the end"

With Cork on the verge of securing the title, and possibly in the fixture with Dundalk, live on RTÉ2 on Monday 25 September, Kenny wants to see his players keep up their current level of performances, and add two more trophies to an already golden era under his stewardship.

"We’re in the League Cup final next week. We’re in the FAI Cup semi-finals now. We’re second in the league and want to finish strong in every game. We want to have a level of consistency. We scored a lot of goals in recent weeks.

"We scored four against Derry home and away, six against St Patrick’s Athletic last week and another four here. We’re not relying on any individuals and clean sheets are coming consecutively.

"We haven’t got the biggest squad since Ciaran Kilduff and Paddy Barrett left in the window. We need to keep players fit.

"We have a lot of games coming up – four in nine days after next week with the refixed league games. That’s before the semi-final, so we have to make sure we’re ready.

"Dundalk have yet to get to three FAI Cup finals in a row in their history. It was amazing to win the Cup in the manner we did in 2015 with the double in the Aviva Stadium. Last year we flew back from Russia and went to extra-time where we lost with the last kick of the game.

"The players were magnificent last season. We want to get back there of course. It’s a great occasion. Nobody remembers beaten semi-finalists so we’ll have to see what the draw brings and get ourselves ready."