Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth

Arsenal bounced back from successive defeats with Danny Welbeck's brace sealing a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win against a Bournemouth side who have yet to pick up a point in four games this season.

After defeats against Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal started brightly and led inside six minutes when Welbeck headed in, before Alexandre Lacazette fired home a superb second goal after neat link-up play with the England forward.

Welbeck added his second goal shortly after half-time and the only surprise was that the rampant Gunners, who introduced Alexis Sanchez to a standing ovation midway through the second half, failed to add a fourth.

Victory lifted Arsenal -- who face champions Chelsea next -- to ninth while Bournemouth are languishing in 19th ahead of their south-coast showdown against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea

Champions Chelsea ground out their third successive win after goals from Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante helped them to a 2-1 defeat of Leicester City.

Spain striker Morata headed the visitors into a 41st-minute lead and former Leicester midfielder Kante doubled their advantage with a long-range effort before Jamie Vardy pulled one back with a penalty.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was at fault for Chelsea's second, allowing Kante's tame shot from 30 metres to sneak in under his body to the dismay of home fans at the King Power stadium.

Vardy reduced the deficit with the spot kick on the hour after he was tripped by Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois but Leicester rarely looked like snatching a draw as the visitors held out in the closing stages.

Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Striker Harry Kane scored his 100th goal for Tottenham Hotspur, and his first two goals of the campaign, as the north London side beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Kane looped the ball over Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from the far right to open the scoring in the 28th minute and playmaker Christian Eriksen scored the second goal from close range after Everton failed to clear the ball in the 42nd minute.

The 24-year-old Kane scored his second of the match from a Ben Davies cross at the beginning of the second half as Tottenham continued to outpace a limp Everton side and created a host of chances but fine saves from Pickford denied them.

Everton, who created few chances in the latter stages of the game, have failed to beat Tottenham in their last 10 league meetings

Southampton 0-2 Watford

Two thumping goals from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Daryl Janmaat handed Southampton their first Premier League defeat of the season as Watford beat the Saints 2-0 at St Mary's on Saturday.

Both sides came into the game unbeaten after one win and two draws in their opening three matches, but Watford looked stronger from the off and took the lead in the 38th minute when Doucoure thumped the ball past Fraser Forster after a Watford throw-in.

Southampton probed for an equaliser but instead Watford substitute Janmaat dealt the killer blow, rifling the ball low into the corner from well outside the penalty area shortly after coming on as a second-half sub for James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton full back Cedric Soares forced Heurelho Gomes into a smart save late on with one of Southampton's few efforts on target, but Watford's defence held firm to secure their third clean sheet in four games

Brighton 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Brighton secured their first win in the Premier League, beating West Brom 3-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Pascal Gross hooked the ball in at the far post to put the Seagulls in front on the stroke of half-time for what was their first goal since being promoted.

The German, signed from Ingolstadt in the summer, added a second on 48 minutes, before turning provider for Tomer Hemed to head in a third just after the hour.

James Morrison pulled a goal back for the Baggies with 13 minutes left.