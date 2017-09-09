Stephen Bradley is winding his Shamrock Rovers troops up for a big finish to the campaign as they try to finally end their 30-year wait for the FAI Cup.

The Hoops sank plucky non-league outfit Bluebell United 4-2 in the quarter-finals on Friday night.

They're already in the final of the EA Sports Cup decider and are sitting in third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, but ending that wait for the blue riband competition is what the Rovers faithful are really desperate for. It's not been lost on the manager.

"We've a cup final and the semi-final of another one and we're fighting for third. I'm really happy where we are," Bradley told RTÉ Sport.

"I hear about it every week, 'the cup, the cup, the FAI Cup!'

"I thought (Bluebell) could have been our toughest game in terms of how we prepared for it and how we approached it. Obviously who we get in the next round is going to be either in our league or the First Division and it's going to be a tough game either way.

"We'll be ready for that."

Brandon Miele rattled in a hat-trick against Bluebell and earned praised from the boss.

With so much to play for as the season heads for its climax, Bradley is hoping there's more to come.

"Brandon hits the ball in the strange fashion; he makes it dip at the last moment," Bradley added.

"He does it all the time in training. We all know what he can do.

"We're fighting for two cups and are third in the league.

"We need to try and go and get third. We know Derry are a good side. It's going to chop and change between now and the end of the season. We just need to win our games and see where that takes us."