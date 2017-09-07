Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman returned to training with Everton today as he stepped up his recuperation from a broken leg.

Coleman suffered a sickening double leg fracture in March's World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

The full-back underwent surgery in the aftermath of that injury to repair damage to his right tibia and fibula and has slowly been working his way back to fitness since then.

Coleman, who was in Dublin to support the Ireland squad this week for their World Cup qualifier against Serbia, started his recovery work last month but today was the first time he's been pictured kicking a ball since that injury.

The Donegal man is still some distance away from a return to playing, but given the speed of his progress, may be back earlier than the initial Christmas date he was given.