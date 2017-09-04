Marcus Rashford went from sinner to match-winner as England took control of the their World Cup destiny with a tense 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley.

Rashford's ill-conceived run from the defence gifted the visitors the chance they needed to take a shock third-minute lead through Stanislav Lobotka but as England were flirting with calamity the 19-year-old embraced the opportunity to make amends.

He delivered the corner for Eric Dier's near-post equaliser before half-time and won it with a dipping 20-yard strike with the hour mark approaching, interventions which handed England a five-point lead in Group F with two games remaining.

Scotland kept their World Cup rescue mission on track with a businesslike 2-0 win over Malta.

On a night when three points was the bare minimum for the Scots to keep their hopes of claiming a play-off slot alive, Christophe Berra calmed Tartan Army nerves by heading home after nine minutes before Leigh Griffiths added a second just after the break.

For a spell the biggest danger to Gordon Strachan's men did not come from their opponents - ranked 190th in the world - but from events at Wembley, where their main challengers for second place Slovakia shocked Group F leaders England by taking the lead.

That then led to the rarest of occurrences at Hampden, however, as the home crowd cheered when news broke that Gareth Southgate's men had regained control, allowing Scotland to close within a point before next month's all-important Hampden showdown.

Montenegro kept alive their hopes of qualifying for their first major tournament as an independent nation after captain Stevan Jovetic gave them a lifeline 1-0 home win over Romania in Group E.



The result left the Montenegrins second in the section on 16 points from eight games, locked with third-placed Denmark who have the same tally and an identical goal difference.



What separates the two sides is Montenegro's head-to-head advantage after a 1-0 win in Denmark last October and next month's reverse fixture could be a winner-takes-all clash in the bid to secure at least a play-off berth.



Both teams trail leaders Poland, who have 19 points after a 3-0 home win against Kazakhstan.



Having seen Denmark leap over them into the runners-up spot after a superb Thomas Delaney hat-trick and a Christian Ericsen free kick gave them a 4-1 win at Armenia in the afternoon kick-off, the Montenegrins were under pressure to deliver.



Montenegro host Denmark on October 5 and visit Poland three days later, while the Danes are at home to Romania in their final match as the three-way race appears set to go down to the wire.