Ben Woodburn kept Wales' World Cup qualification hopes alive with one of the most dramatic international debuts.



The 17-year-old Liverpool striker, on as a 69th-minute substitute, scored within four minutes of his arrival with a fierce strike from 22 yards.



Austria were the better side for large parts of an entertaining contest, but victory takes Wales to within two points of Ireland in Group D.

With Ireland due to travel to Cardiff for the final game of the campaign, the result raises the spectre of a potential all-or-nothing qualification battle in November.

Woodburn had only been on the pitch four minutes when he swung the game Wales' way.



Austria made a hash of clearing their lines but there still looked no danger when the ball fell to Woodburn 22 yards out.



But the teenager quickly got it under his control and arrowed a low right-foot shot past Lindner.



Austria had 16 minutes to save the game and Arnautovic showed they were not done when his goal-bound shot was cleared from under the crossbar by the head of Williams.



Bale felt he should have been awarded a penalty when he was barged over in the closing stages and he was denied at the death by Lindner's flying save.



Robson-Kanu also hit the post in the final seconds, but Wales held on for a victory that keeps their hopes of qualification very much alive.