Ireland centre back Shane Duffy said the team were capable of playing a lot better after their 1-1 draw with Georgia in Tbilisi this evening.

Duffy scored his first goal for Ireland after three minutes but that was the cue for Ireland to sit back and surrender the initiative to the hosts for the remainder of the first half.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport on the touchline after the game, Duffy said that the team dug deep in the second half but acknowledged the team were capable of playing a lot better.

"It's difficult now. It was a difficult game, they made it tough for us. We're a little bit disappointed with how we played in the first half definitely.

"We know we could be a lot better. But we had to grind it out at the end and defend. A point away from home sometimes is good but we made it tough for ourselves.

"But we'll reflect on it today and see where it ends up."

Asked about registering his first goal in an Irish shirt, the Derry born defender said he would rather get the three points than score a goal.