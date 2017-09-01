Padraic Cunningham equalised seconds after coming on to earn Galway United a point in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Dalymount Park.

But the striker then blew a golden chance to win it as Bohemians held on for a share of the spoils thanks to Paddy Kavanagh’s first half strike.

With President Michael D. Higgins in attendance, Bohs started the better forcing the early play with Danny Corcoran a threat down the middle and Izzy Akinade causing a nervous Galway problems on the right flank.

Keith Ward and Cororcan opened the visitors up a little to easily for the first time on 13 minutes. The latter putting Fuad Sule through on the left only for the little midfielder to fail to apply the finish as he scuffed his shot wide.

Really poor defending then gifted Bohemians the lead three minutes later.

Skipper Folan’s weak clearance from Ward’s cross sprung up at a nice height for Kavanagh who scored with a clever downward header to the far corner of Conor Winn’s net.

It should have been 2-0 on 19 minutes as Galway were in disarray at the place at the back.

Gypsies’ skipper Derek Pender got forward on the right, worked a one-two with the lively Kavanagh, before blasting wide across goal when he should have at least hit the target.

Fortunate to not be more than a goal down, Galway relieved the pressure, winning a corner, with McCormack then heading off target from David Cawley’s cross.

Rory Hale might have done better then shoot wide from Bohs’ keeper Shane Supple’s weak clearance on 26 minutes as Galway came into the game.

Gavan Holohan then interchanged passes with Alex Byrne to get into the Bohs area. His chip dipped wide of the far post.

But Bohemians finished the half as they started it, on the front foot, as Galway survived a scare on 42 minutes. Pender threaded Corcoran through, but the shot was straight at Winn who made the save.

Galway boss Shane Keegan made a change at the break as winger Kevin Devaney replaced Alex Byrne and made an instant impression on the left flank.

That said, Bohemians wasted a glorious chance to add a second goal four minutes in.

Sule broke on the counter to put Kavanagh away on the right. But with Ward waiting unmarked for the cross, Kavanagh placed it too close to the retreating David Cawley who got a touch and cleared.

Kavangh made amends minutes later, cleverly picking out Akinade in the area. Again, though, a Galway body was in the way as Paul Sinnott cleared the danger.

Galway finished much the stronger, though, and deservedly levelled on 72 minutes.

A Bohs appeal for a handball fell on deaf ears before Holohan whipped over a cross from the right for substitute Cunningham to head home with literally his first touch.

Cunningham should then have won it for Galway on 86 minutes but contrived to blaze over the bar from Murray’s cross.

A minute later, Bohs keeper Shane Supple made the save of the night from the hardworking Holohan, batting away the midfielder’s striker from distance.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, Warren O’Hora, Lorcan Fitzgerald; Ismahil Akinade, Fuad Sule, Oscar Brennan, Paddy Kavanagh; Keith Ward (Philip Gannon 81); Dinny Corcoran.

Galway United: Conor Winn; Niall Maher, Paul Sinnott, Stephen Folan, Marc Ludden; Rory Hale (Conor Melody 86), Alex Byrne (Kevin Devaney h-t), David Cawley, Ronan Murray; Gavan Holohan; Eoin McCormack (Padraic Cunningham 71).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).