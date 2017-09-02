Eight times the Republic of Ireland have played Georgia, and eight times they've emerged victorious. But that's only half the story...

Georgia 1-2 Republic of Ireland, Lokomotivi Stadium, 29 March 2003

Ireland's maiden visit to Georgia was not for the faint-hearted.

In Brian Kerr's first competitive game as manager, Gary Breen was hit by a ball-bearing flung from the stands, plastic bottles sporadically rained down on the pitch and Kevin Kilbane was struck with a pen-knife as an incredibly pumped-up, hostile crowd poured venom on the visitors.

Damien Duff prodded home the opener from close range after 18 minutes but the hosts, led by the twinkle-toed Georgi Kinkladze, levelled just before the hour mark thanks to Levan Kobiashvili's angled drive.

Shaken by the atmosphere, Ireland were on the ropes before big Gary Doherty steered home a header six minutes from time to snatch the win.

Afterwards, UEFA ordered Georgia to play one match behind closed doors.

Republic of Ireland: Given; Carr, Breen, Cunningham, O'Shea; Carsley, Holland, Kinsella, Kilbane; Doherty, Duff

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Georgia, Lansdowne Road, Dublin, 11 June, 2003

The return fixture was much more straightforward as Kerr made it ten points from a possible 12 with a relatively comfortable victory.

Georgia weren't overawed in Dublin though, and Doherty's header two minutes before half-time was required to ease home nerves. A typically cool Robbie Keane finish in the 59th minute wrapped it up.

The win nudged Ireland up to second in their group but a 1-1 draw in the game against Russia the following September proved damaging, leaving Kerr's men needing to win in Switzerland to keep their Euro 2004 hopes alive. They lost 2-0.

Republic of Ireland: Given; Carr, Breen, Cunningham, O'Shea; Carsley, Holland, Healy, Kilbane; Keane, Doherty

Georgia 1-2 Republic of Ireland, Mainz, 6 September, 2008

The start of the Trapattoni era saw this World Cup qualifier switched to Germany after the FAI raised concerns about security in Tbilisi due to the country's conflict with Russia at the time.

Shorn of their raucous support, Georgia were insipid in a 2-1 defeat that was quite comfortable for Ireland.

Kevin Doyle nodded home Aiden McGeady's 13th-minute cross and Glenn Whelan's dipping 30-yarder, which squirmed under the body of Giorgi Loria, sealed it with 20 to go.

Levan Kenia did fire home a tidy individual goal in injury-time but it was too little too late.

Republic of Ireland: Given; Finnan, O'Shea, Dunne, Kilbane; McGeady, S Reid, Whelan, Hunt; Keane, Doyle

Republic of Ireland 2-1 Georgia, Croke Park, 11 February, 2009

If Georgia feel Lady Luck owes them something when they meet Ireland on Saturday evening, this is the game that will be at the forefront of their minds.

Alexander Iashvilli slid home David Siradze's knock-on after just 47 seconds. Thereafter, Ireland toiled.

With a teak-tough defence marshalled by AC Milan's Kakha Kaladze, the visitors grew in belief and Trapattoni's men looked in serious trouble until the 72nd minute, when Finnish referee Jouni Hyytia awarded an incredibly soft penalty - penalising Ucha Lobjanidze for a handball no other soul in the stadium could see.

Robbie Keane slid home from the spot.

With the Georgians shaken by a stomach-churning sense of injustice, Keane struck again, bundling home off his shoulder when attempting a diving header. It was that kind of night for Ireland. Trap was a lucky general.

Republic of Ireland: Given, Kelly, O'Shea, Dunne, Kilbane, McGeady, Whelan, Andrews, Duff, Doyle, Keane

Republic of Ireland 4-0 Georgia, Aviva Stadium, 2 June, 2009

The one game these teams have played that's not been decided by a single goal.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Loria was sent off 20 minutes in after poleaxing Shane Long at a half-empty Aviva Stadium, and once Richard Keogh glanced home the first on 42 minutes, the floodgates opened.

Simon Cox finished off a crisp move and Robbie Keane flashed in a brace on the turnaround as the hosts coasted to victory. It was significant mainly for Keane winning his 125th cap, drawing level with Shay Given at the top of the all-time appearance list.

Republic of Ireland: Westwood; Keogh, McShane, Delaney, Wilson; Hoolahan, McCarthy, McClean, Cox; Keogh, Long

Georgia 1-2 Republic of Ireland, Dinamo Arena, 7 September, 2014

Aiden McGeady's finest hour in a green shirt.

The Martin O'Neill era began with a devilishly tricky test that required a moment of brilliance to wrest away the three points.

McGeady, then of Everton, scored the first with a composed finish but Tornike Okriashvili lashed home a brilliant equaliser to make it 1-1 at the break.

McGeady was a threat all night but a nip-and-tuck second period looked unlikely to deliver a third goal until the fleet-footed winger pirouetted away from two bamboozled Georgians in the box before bending home a terrific winner. The journey to France began in style.

Republic of Ireland: Forde, Coleman, O'Shea, Wilson, Ward, Walters, McCarthy, Whelan, Quinn, McGeady, Keane

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Georgia, Aviva Stadium, 7 September 2015

Another night that tested patience and frayed nerves.

The hosts needed three points to keep their Euro 2016 ambitions on track but they were nervous, disjointed and one-dimensional for most of a dour contest.

The game's standout piece of quality came in the 69th minute, when Jeff Hendrick's mazy run and cross was knocked in by Jon Walters.

Next up was Germany in Dublin, Shane Long's goal and those memorable, crazy celebrations as we bound on to the play-offs where we'd overcome Bosnia. Summer dreams took shape on ugly nights like this.

Republic of Ireland: Given; Coleman, O’Shea, Clark, Brady; Whelan, McCarthy, Hendrick; Hoolahan, Walters, Keane

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Georgia, Aviva Stadium, 6 October, 2016

And so it goes for Georgia. Vladmir Weiss's men were excellent in Dublin last October but, once again, luck deserted them.

Martin O'Neill left Wes Hoolahan out of his starting 11; without him the hosts were laboured and slow.

Ireland’s first competitive match at home following the Euros looked like being the classic post-tournament hangover game until Seamus Coleman's 56th-minute dart was rewarded with a fortuitous break and the decisive goal.

Georgia could, should, have been two up at that stage with Levan Mchedlidze and Guram Kashia both heading against the woodwork in the first half.

They earned plenty of praise and no points. But how long will the Irish hoodoo last?

Republic of Ireland: Randolph; Coleman, Clark, Duffy, Ward; McCarthy, Hendrick, McClean, Brady, Walters; Long

Georgia v Republic of Ireland (kick-of 5pm) is live on RTÉ2 from 4pm, radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1 Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ Sport Online and the News Now App.