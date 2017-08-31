Japan have secured their place at next summer's World Cup finals in Russia with a 2-0 victory over Australia.

Takuma Asano's first-half volley set them on course for the win over the Socceroos in Saitama and a stunning run and curling strike from Yosuke Ideguchi eight minutes from time sealed it.

The win means Vahid Halilhodzic's side have qualified for a sixth straight finals, and join Brazil and Iran in confirming their qualification.

Australia could still secure second place in the group, with Saudi Arabia providing the main competition.

The team finishing third will face a play-off against an opponent from the CONCACAF qualifying zone.