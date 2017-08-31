Republic of Ireland women's national team manager Colin Bell has named his squad for the opening qualifying game for the 2019 World Cup against Northern Ireland on Tuesday 19 September.

Ireland have been landed in Group 3 alongside Norway, Netherlands, Slovakia and Northern Ireland. Only the top team progresses automatically with only the best four runners-up sides from the seven groups advancing to the playoff stage.

For the opener, Bell has selected three debutants in Claire Walsh (UCD Waves), Tyler Toland (Maiden City) and Amber Barrett (Peamount United), while Stephanie Roche, currently with Sunderland, earns a recall to the side.

Praising the debutants, Bell said: "Firstly, I want to congratulate Claire Walsh, Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland on their first call-up to the senior squad.

"Claire and Amber have been in great form for their respective clubs this season and rightly take their place in the squad, where I expect them to challenge for a starting spot.

"Tyler is an exceptional young talent who I was able to watch closely during the Women's Under 17 European Championships in May. She is a player I believe who would benefit from being around the senior squad as we look to progress the young talent we have in Ireland."

Republic of Ireland WNT squad v Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading WFC), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire Walsh (UCD Waves).

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Karen Duggan (UCD Waves), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Roche (Sunderland), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Tyler Toland (Maiden City).

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Glasgow City), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Heather Payne (Peamount United), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Aine O'Gorman (UCD Waves)