The draw was made for the quarter-final of the FAI Cup on Soccer Republic on RTE 2 on Monday evening.

Leinster Senior League side Bluebell United have been drawn at home to Shamrock Rovers, the most successful club in the history of the competition.

The non-league side triumphed over recent League of Ireland addition Cabinteely by a solitary goal at the weekend and have been rewarded with a glamour home tie.

Longford Town, the only other non-top tier side remaining in the competition were drawn at home to the reigning Cup champions and runaway leaders of the Premier League, Cork City.

Neale Fenn's side squeezed by non-league Bangor Celtic at the weekend after toppling Sligo Rovers in the previous round.

The draw has offered us up a Louth derby clash with Dundalk hosting Drogheda United in Oriel Park. Dundalk, while now all but certain to miss out on the four-in-a-row, have been the form team in the Premier League since Seanie Maguire departed Cork City for Preston.

By contrast, Drogheda United are a long way off safety with games running out and most supporters are resigned to First Division football next season.

Lastly, Galway United, impressive in their 2-0 defeat of St. Patrick's Athletic on Friday, will face Limerick in their home patch at Terryland Park.

The games will be played on the week ending 10th September.

Here's the full FAI Cup quarter-final draw

Longford Town v Cork City

Bluebell United v Shamrock Rovers

Galway United v Limerick

Dundalk v Drogeda United