Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks to be on his way out of the Emirates amid reports that Arsenal have agreed a fee with Chelsea for his sale.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has just one year remaining on his contract with Arsenal and has been stalling on signing a new deal, turning down several offers from the club.

Arsenal now look to be ready to cash in on the England international rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool have both been heavily linked with a move for the winger, but it's the Blues who have made the first move.

More to follow.