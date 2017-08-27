Marco Asensio prevented Real Madrid's belated title party from falling flat with a late equaliser to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Bernabeu.

Real were presented with the LaLiga trophy before kick-off after claiming their 33rd title away to Malaga on the final day of last season.

Asensio's early strike meant the celebratory atmosphere continued until goals from Carlos Soler and Geoffrey Kondogbia threatened to cause an upset.

But Asensio's superb free-kick meant some wayward finishing from team-mate Karim Benzema was not fully punished.

Defender Martin Mantovani scored the only goal of the game as Leganes continued to enjoy an impressive start to just their second season in LaLiga with victory at Espanyol.

Mantovani stabbed home a loose ball in the 28th minute after Espanyol goalkeeper Sabata Pau Lopez had saved superbly from Gabriel Pires' header and the follow up from Javier Eraso.

The win gives Leganes six points from their first two games of the season, while Espanyol have just one point to show from their opening two matches.

One goal was also enough for Athletic Bilbao to win on the road at Eibar, with Aritz Aduriz ghosting between two defenders to power home a header from six yards following a superb cross from Inaki Williams.

The home side's best chances to equalise both fell to Enrique Kike, who got on the end of an excellent cross from substitute Bebe but saw his close-range effort well saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who also got down smartly at his near post to gather Kike's header from a free-kick.

Sevilla made it three 1-0 away wins on the day with victory at Getafe, Paulo Ganso producing a rare moment of quality to light up a mediocre contest.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until Ganso deftly flicked Gabriel Mercado's cross into the far corner in the 83rd minute, while substitute Luis Muriel wasted a golden chance to double Sevilla's lead in injury time.

Amath Diedhiou missed the home side's best chance in the first half when he blazed his shot over the bar from 12 yards out after being played through by Jorge Molina.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi shrugged off the frustration of missing a penalty to reach another remarkable career landmark as Barcelona eased to a 2-0 victory at Alaves.

Messi, who hit the woodwork three times in the 2-0 win over Real Betis on the opening day of the season, saw his first-half spot-kick superbly saved by Fernando Pacheco after Gerard Pique had been pulled down in the penalty area.

But the 30-year-old was not be denied the 350th La Liga goal of his career and added the 351st for good measure as the visitors ran out comfortable winners.