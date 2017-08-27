A Bournemouth steward who claimed to have been assaulted by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has withdrawn the allegation, the south-coast club have announced.

A Cherries steward made a statement to Dorset Police about an alleged incident which followed Raheem Sterling's goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time, which earned the visitors a 2-1 Premier League win at the Vitality Stadium.

Aguero denied the allegation and City officials reviewed footage from a number of angles and said there was nothing to support the steward's claim, which has now been withdrawn following a "misunderstanding".

A statement from Bournemouth read: "AFC Bournemouth are aware of an alleged incident which occurred following Manchester City's second goal at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

"The club have been advised that due to a misunderstanding, an earlier statement alleging assault has been withdrawn and no assault took place.

"AFC Bournemouth recognises that stewards and police were carrying out their duties in preventing encroachment onto the pitch, with the safety of players and supporters in mind.

"The club will make no further comment on the matter."

Aguero took to Twitter on Saturday evening to celebrate City's victory - and to address the steward's allegation.

Writing prior to the Bournemouth statement, the Argentina striker posted: "Great win today! On this story about their steward, I did not hit anyone, this allegation is false, and the tv pictures prove it. C'mon City".

Dorset Police had earlier launched an investigation.

The local force said in a statement that two male spectators from Manchester had been arrested for encroaching on to the pitch, while they were reviewing CCTV footage to determine if any other offence was committed.