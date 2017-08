Premier League spending in the current transfer window is already at an all-time record level, with a week remaining.

Figures released by Deloitte's Sports Business Group showed top-flight clubs had spent £1.17billion on players this summer by 9am on Thursday, breaking the record of £1.165m set last year.

That was already a 34 per cent rise on the previous record for a single window - and with time remaining this time around the numbers could rise to even more breathtaking levels.