Robbie Brady was on target for Burnley as the Clarets knocked Lancashire rivals Blackburn out of the Carabao Cup.

The derby clash at Ewood Park was marred by fans running on to the pitch as Blackburn fans confronted Clarets players after Jack Cork headed in Brady's cross to give the visitors a 27th-minute lead.

One appeared to push captain James Tarkowski before being tackled to the ground by Ashley Westwood.

The individual was eventually led away by stewards along with the other fan, while a Burnley supporter was also ejected after a flare was set off in the away end.

Brady added the second in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to secure a comfortable win for the Sean Dyche's side.

Elsewhere, Ireland Under-19 international Rice got another 90 minutes under his belt as West Ham eased past League Two Cheltenham 2-0.

The Hammers took the lead five minutes before half-time when Diafra Sakho slotted in his first goal since November before Andre Ayew added a second three minutes later.

Declan Rice has been the best player on the pitch by an absolute mile so far — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) August 23, 2017

Last season's runners-up are out as Southampton were stunned 2-0 at home by Championship side Wolves.

Southampton, who lost 3-2 to Manchester United in February's final at Wembley, fell at the first hurdle this time.

Danny Batth headed in Ivan Cavaleiro's corner in the 67th minute and substitute Donovan Wilson ran through to make it 2-0 with three minutes left.

It was Wolves' third Premier League scalp in cup competitions during 2017, following FA Cup wins against Stoke and Liverpool last season - and came despite boss Nuno Espirito Santo making 11 changes from Saturday's defeat to Cardiff.

Elsewhere, Premier League high-fliers Huddersfield had to come from behind to beat Yorkshire rivals Rotherham 2-1.

The League One side took the lead inside the opening minute when former Ireland Under-21 international Anthony Forde's cross was headed in by Semi Ajayi.

But David Wagner's men turned it around with two goals in three minutes early in the second half.

First Philip Billing converted from the penalty spot after Laurent Depoitre was fouled by Will Vaulks, before Joe Lolley added the finishing touch to a flowing move in the 54th minute.

Joe Allen only played 45 minutes but managed two goals and an assist as Stoke eased past League One Rochdale 4-0.

The Wales midfielder headed Stoke into a 16th-minute lead, set up Peter Crouch for the second just before the half-hour mark and added a third with three minutes left of the period.

Ramadan Sobhi struck with 10 minutes left to round off a comprehensive home win.

Tyler Walker, son of former England international Des, came off the bench to head Nottingham Forest into the third round with a 3-2 extra-time victory at Premier League side Newcastle.

The substitute struck from close range eight minutes into the extra half-hour to settle a topsy-turvy tie which will have done little to quell unrest on Tyneside.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had fired Rafael Benitez's still winless men in front, but it took a fine strike by Rolando Aarons to level after Jason Cummings' quick-fire double.