Mauricio Pochettino insisted Tottenham's temporary Wembley home was not a factor in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea.

Spurs are tenants of the national stadium this season as the construction of the new White Hart Lane is completed.

And in Wembley's first Premier League game Spurs were beaten. They have two wins in 11 games since the arena reopened in 2007.

"Wembley was not the problem," Spurs' head coach Pochettino said.

"I think the 'Wembley effect' is not the reason we lost the game.

"It doesn't affect me. But I understand that we need to talk, everyone needs to talk.

"It's not fair to blame Wembley. For me, Wembley is one of the best places in the world, one of the best places to play football."

But Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte reckons visiting teams will enjoy playing at Spurs' 'home'.

"To feel this atmosphere is amazing," he said.

"To see this atmosphere is great also for the opponents."

Marcos Alonso scored an 88th-minute winner for Chelsea as the Premier League champions responded from an opening loss to Burnley, Spurs' next opponents at Wembley.

Michy Batshuayi's own goal had just six minutes earlier cancelled out Alonso's first-half free-kick.

Pochettino was pleased with his side's performance, and added: "I am disappointed because I think we deserved more.

"Our performance was good. We were much better than Chelsea. But they were clinical in front of goal. They shot twice and scored twice. For us, it was difficult to score."

It was Pochettino's first home league defeat in 14 London derbies.

Tottenham completed an entire league season unbeaten at White Hart Lane last term for the first time in 52 years, including a January victory which ended Chelsea's 13-game winning run in the league.

Chelsea head coach Conte afterwards lauded his "fighters".

With Diego Costa in exile, Eden Hazard still recovering from a broken ankle and a thin squad following sales, loans and suspensions, Conte said Chelsea showed the spirit of champions on the field.

"To play against Tottenham, away, and to win is a fantastic result. It's not easy," Conte said.

"I want to thank my players. Every one. I saw today the fighters.

"I saw a lot of positive things in a moment that's not easy for us with the suspensions and the injuries.

"I'm very happy when I see this type of game. I'm not speaking about football, but this spirit, this heart, this desire.

"This season we started with the first half not so good against Burnley but, in the second half, they showed me again a great spirit. We tried to change the final result and scored two goals with 10 men and nine men.

"We have to continue to consider there are great difficulties in this season, but the only way we can get through these difficulties is to work.

"We showed great desire to stay compact, not lose the balance. To show, also to be the champions. It was very important, this."