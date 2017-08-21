Cork City will be aiming to get their title bid back on track when they make the long trip to Ballybofey to take on Finn Harps tonight, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

City were beaten 1-0 by Sligo Rovers in Turner’s Cross on Friday night, their second home defeat in succession, while Dundalk recorded a 4-0 win over Derry City on Sunday.

Their lead stands at 14 points over Dundalk ahead of this game in hand and three points in Finn Park will go a long way to securing the league crown.

Harps are looking to move out of the relegation zone as the trail Sligo by a point after a 4-0 loss to St Patrick's Athletic on Friday.

On the injury front, the only definite absentee for Cork is Johnny Dunleavy.

However, the quick turnaround from Friday night means a number of knocks are likely to be assessed ahead of the game.

Harps will be minus Caolan McAleer who is serving the second of a two-match ban, while Eddie Dsane is automatically suspended after being sent off near the end of the Pat’s game.

Paddy McCourt, Gareth Harkin and Packie Mailey are doubtful with injury

City coach John Cotter said: "The good thing about having a game so soon is that we have to pick ourselves up and go again.

"The lads are all experienced and they've been brilliant all year, and our focus now is on bouncing back with three points tonight.

"Fellas are bound to be a bit stiff and tired with so many games and all the travelling, but I have no doubt that they'll be alright.

"Harps are tough, and they are good, honest lads which comes from their management. The job they have done to keep them up last year and this year so far has been excellent.

"It is a tough venue and they give you nothing easy up there. They have a bit more quality this year as well and we will have to be at our best to get three points up there.

"I think Harps at home will normally come out and have a go. Their home record is very good and we have to be prepared for that."

Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan said: "Look from our perspective Cork losing at Turners Cross on Friday night will make them all the more determined coming to Ballybofey.

"John Caufield will be demanding a quick return to form and a move closer to actually winning the league title.

"After the Pat’s defeat I’m looking for the same sort of response from our players. Realistically we need to improve a lot and hope that Cork do not return to anywhere near their best.

"Our very recent league form has not been good and that has change very quickly to keep us in the mix to stay in the Premier Division.".

Live coverage begins on RTÉ2 at 7pm.