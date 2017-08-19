Conor Hourihane lit up Villa Park with a hat-trick in his side's 4-2 win over Norwich City this afternoon.

The Cork-born 26 year old scored in Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat away to Reading last week and his hit four of his team's six goals in the opening four games of the season.

The result gives Steve Bruce's team their first win in the Championship this season.

"I'm delighted for Conor," the manager said afterwards.

"He has only been here six months and he has found it difficult to deal with the expectations, and the same goes for Henri Lansbury.

"We know they are good players when we signed them from Barnsley and Nottingham Forest but we have to bring them out of their shell to perform on the big stage. That becomes difficult when it is expected.

"Conor will remember this Norwich game. It is not often a midfield player gets a hat-trick. He was terrific."

Over at the City Ground, Daryl Murphy scored his third goal in three games as Nottingham Forest pipped Middlesbrough 2-1.

With Barrie McKay giving Forest an early lead, Murphy made it 2-0 from the penalty spot with 11 minutes remaining after Ben Gibson had pushed Ben Brereton in the box.

The Irish striker stayed cool to beat his international teammate Darren Randolph from the spot. Gibson himself pulled a goal back for Boro four minutes later but Forest deservedly held out to win.

Daryl Murphy firing home a penalty for Nottingham Forest against Middlesbrough

Preston North End beat Reading 1-0 at Deepdale though they might have won far more comfortably had they not been so wasteful in front of goal.

Centre back Ben Davies volleyed home the game's only goal on eight minutes and thereafter the hosts pummeled Jaap Stam's team without adding to their lead.

Seanie Maguire, making his second League start for the hosts, was lively up front but frittered away a couple of decent chances to notch up his first competitive goal for the club.

Mick McCarthy's Ipswich continued their impressive winning start to the season with a 2-0 win against Brentford.

Martyn Waghorn broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 35th minute.



Strike partner David McGoldrick did well to muscle his way into the area to leave the 27-year-old a simple finish from close range.



And McGoldrick almost got on the scoresheet himself as he forced a top stop from Daniel Bentley.

Ipswich put the game to bed six minutes into the second half, thanks to the use of goal line technology.



Joe Garner headed Grant Ward's pinpoint cross home for his third goal of the season.

David Meyler chalked up an assist for Hull City at Loftus Road but his side were beaten by an injury time goal from QPR substitute Idrissa Sylla.

Hull went ahead early on after Alex Smythies turned in Meyler's cross but goals in the final fifteen minutes from Matt Smith (also a sub) and Sylla gave the Loftus Road side a dramatic victory.

Richard Keogh's Derby County claimed their second win of the season with a 2-1 away win over newly promoted Bolton Wanderers at Macron Stadium.

David Nugent steals all the headlines after grabbing both Derby goals inside the opening 21 minutes.

Wolves, with Dubliner Matt Doherty at right-back, were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City at Molineux.

Having looked by far the more dangerous side in the first period, Cardiff finally made their pressure pay through Ralls. Kenneth Zohore fed Hoilett and his low cross from the left wing was deftly rolled past Ruddy by Ralls from 12 yards.



Zohore then had two chances to make the game safe only to be denied by Ruddy, and that proved to be pivotal as Wolves drew level moments later.



Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge could only parry away a long-range drive from Ivan Cavaleiro and when Diogo Jota lofted the ball back across goal, Barry Douglas let fly with a fierce drive that was deflected home from two yards by Bonatini.



Despite surrendering their advantage, Cardiff rallied and Mendez-Laing secured the victory thanks to a neat through ball from Zohore. He raced on to the pass and drilled an unstoppable drive beyond the despairing dive of Ruddy.

At Craven Cottage, Steven Fletcher ended Sheffield Wednesday's winless run after sealing a 1-0 victory over Fulham.

Fletcher pounced in the 64th minute after stealing in unmarked to convert Adam Reach's cross with a low volley.

At Bramall Lane, Billy Sharp's early goal was enough to give Sheffield United victory over Barnsley.

Bristol City and Millwall, meanwhile, fought out a goalless draw in a full-blooded an occasionally frantic clash at Ashton Gate.

In the 5.30 kick-off, Leeds United currently lead Sunderland 1-0 at half-time at the Stadium of Light.