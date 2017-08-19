John Caulfield apologised to Cork City fans for his side's "worst performance of the season" after their surprise 1-0 defeat to Sligo Rovers at Turner's Cross.

Rhys McCabe's cross-cum-shot drifted over Mark McNulty's head on 49 minutes to give the Bit O'Red a lead they would not relinquish in an organised and spirited display that earned their first league win on the road since last October.

It pulled Gerard Lyttle's men out of the bottom three and delayed Cork's march to the title. They remain 17 points clear, though Caulfield refuses to take anything for granted.

"To the supporters, who were great, I apologise to them," he said afterwards.

"It was the worst performance of the season.

"In the first half we were really poor. To be fair to Sligo, they came with a game plan, sat in and hit us on the counter. It proved a difficult night for us.

"Overall a lot of the team played well below themselves.

"We move on. I keep saying this will go down to the wire. I’ve said it all year. Every game is a dog fight now.

"The key is to refocus, guys doing what they do well, work hard, get on the ball and play with the intensity which we normally do."

The departure of prolific striker Sean Maguire to Preston North End has coincided with the goals drying up for Cork.

They struggled to penetrate Sligo's committed defensive set-up, but Caulfield didn't use the Kilkenny man's move as an excuse for an off-colour showing.

"Karl Sheppard... Conor Ellis has got us goals, Kieran Sadlier got a great goal last week.

"Sean might have been creating a bit of room for the lads but there's no excuses. There's no reason why the team shouldn't have started well [against Sligo].

"I felt going into the match we'd prepared well, we knew what Sligo's strengths were but unfortunately we played below ourselves. These things happen."