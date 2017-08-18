Bournemouth v Watford

Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe is in line to make his debut having shaken off a groin problem. Captain Simon Francis faces a late fitness test on a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Junior Stanislas (groin) continues his rehabilitation, while forward Callum Wilson (knee) is also out. Defender Baily Cargill has joined Fleetwood on loan and winger Max Gradel has linked up with Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Watford captain Troy Deeney is in contention to return following groin surgery and is likely to be contesting with club-record signing Andre Gray for a place in attack.

Younes Kaboul, Daryl Janmaat and Roberto Pereyra all suffered muscular injuries in the draw against Liverpool and will miss out, while Craig Cathcart and Mauro Zarate (both knee) are also absent.



Last five league matches: AFC Bournemouth W D W D L; Watford L L L L D

Burnley v West Brom

Burnley manager Sean Dyche could stick with a winning formula for their first home game of the season.

The Clarets have no fresh injury concerns and Dean Marney (knee) is their only long-term injury absentee, while summer signing Phil Bardsley has been struggling for match fitness.

Gareth Barry is added to the West Brom squad having joined from Everton this week. Jonny Evans (hamstring), Gareth McAuley (thigh) and James Morrison (knee) remain out, although Evans is nearly fit.

Last five league matches: Burnley W D L L W; West Brom D L L L W

Leicester v Brighton

Kelechi Iheanacho continues to struggle with a toe complaint so a late decision will be made on his fitness.

Danny Drinkwater (thigh), Vicente Iborra (groin), Robert Huth (ankle) and Nampalys Mendy (ankle) are all making progress but are not yet ready for first team involvement.

Izzy Brown is Brighton's only new injury absentee because of a hamstring problem.

Record signing Jose Izquierdo has not trained with his new team yet and will not be involved, while midfielder Beram Kayal (broken leg) and forward Sam Baldock (knee) remain sidelined.



Last five league matches: Leicester W L L D L; Brighton W L L D L

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Striker Daniel Sturridge is set to return to the Liverpool squad having returned to training following a thigh injury.

Want-away playmaker Philippe Coutinho (back), right-back Nathaniel Clyne (hamstring) and midfielder Adam Lallana (thigh) are all out.

Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is out after he suffered a knee injury during last weekend's 3-0 defeat by Huddersfield. Midfielders Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur may feature at some point despite being short of match fitness.

Last five league matches: Liverpool W D W W D; Crystal Palace L L W L L

Southampton v West Ham

Ryan Bertrand will be fit after recovering from a knock.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has returned to full fitness to take a seat on the bench, while want-away defender Virgil van Dijk remains unavailable for selection.

Michail Antonio returns to the West Ham squad having undergone a hamstring operation over the summer. Midfielders Cheikhou Kouyate and Manuel Lanzini (both knee) and striker Andy Carroll (thigh) remain sidelined, although all three are back in training.



Last five league matches: Southampton L W D L D; West Ham D W L W L

Stoke v Arsenal

Stoke could hand a debut to on-loan Paris St Germain striker Jese Rodriguez.

Belgian forward Julien Ngoy looks set for up to six weeks out with a thigh problem. Ibrahim Afellay (knee) and Stephen Ireland (broken leg) continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Arsenal will again be without Alexis Sanchez with the forward sidelined by an abdominal injury while defender Laurent Koscielny serves the last of a three-game ban. Shkodran Mustafi, Per Mertesacker and Francis Coquelin should all be available and Mesut Ozil could also be back following an ankle issue.

Santi Cazorla (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Last five league matches: Stoke D D L W L; Arsenal W W W W W

Swansea v Man Utd

Swansea captain Leon Britton has been struggling with a back injury and is doubtful, with Jay Fulton and summer signing Roque Mesa on standby to replace the veteran midfielder.

Fernando Llorente (arm), Nathan Dyer (Achilles) and Ki Sung-yueng (knee) remain absent as Swansea play for the first time since Gylfi Sigurdsson's departure to Everton for a club-record fee.

Manchester United head to Wales without any new injury problems. Long-term absentees Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are set to step up their rehabilitation by playing for United's under-23s but Argentina defender Marcos Rojo is still several months from returning from serious knee ligament damage.

Last five league matches: Swansea D W W W D; Man Utd L L D W W

Huddersfield v Newcastle (Sunday)

Huddersfield have no fresh fitness concerns. After missing last weekend's 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, Jonathan Hogg, Nahki Wells (both ankle), Martin Cranie (hip) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) remain unavailable.

Midfielder Hogg is the closest to making a return to first-team action, although possibly not until after the forthcoming international break.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez will be without key midfielder Jonjo Shelvey as he begins a three-match ban.

Benitez will also be without defenders Florian Lejeune (ankle ligaments) and Paul Dummett, while the game will come too soon for full-back DeAndre Yedlin (hamstring), but striker Joselu could be handed a debut after making his £5million switch from Stoke.



Last five league matches: Huddersfield L W L L W; Newcastle L W W W L

Tottenham v Chelsea

Kieran Trippier could be fit for Tottenham after missing out with an ankle injury and will be assessed on Saturday.

Fellow England international Danny Rose (knee) remains sidelined, as does Erik Lamela (hip). Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (foot) is another absentee as striker Harry Kane goes in search of his first-ever Premier League goal in the month of August.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could make his Chelsea debut following a knee injury.

Defender Gary Cahill and midfielder Cesc Fabregas are suspended following their dismissals against Burnley, but Victor Moses is back from a ban. Pedro (ankle) is a major doubt, while Eden Hazard (broken ankle) remains out and striker Diego Costa is still in exile.

Last five league matches: Tottenham L W W W W; Chelsea W W W W L