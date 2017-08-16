Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insisted that it was only half-time in the tie after his team's resounding 5-0 win over Astana in the first leg of their Champions League playoff at Celtic Park.

After a relatively hesitant opening, Celtic cut through the Kazakhstan champions from thirty minutes on, with goals from Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair giving them a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Sinclair added a second goal after the break with James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths further polishing the scoreboard.

Speaking to Tony O'Donoghue on RTÉ Sport, Rodgers said the display was further proof of the progress Celtic had made over the past year but cautioned that it was still only half-time and the job wasn't fully done.

"I don't think we could have done any more. It's a brilliant scoreline for us. And I thought the performance overall was outstanding.

"I think you see the progress in the team in the course of this last season. The calmness on the ball in a real pressure game. And to score five goals and not concede is a big achievement.

"But like we said in there, but it is half-time. We've got to ensure we recover. We've got a game on Saturday. And we've got to go out to Astana and finish the job."