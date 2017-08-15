Martin O’Neill has got his man. The long search for a goal-scoring centre-forward appears to have borne fruit.

A year on from the retirement of Ireland’s greatest ever goalscorer, Robbie Keane, the manager looks set to launch a new striker into his starting eleven.

And in the absence of a chequebook and international oligarch to lure an elite goalscorer to these shores, the Ireland manager will surely be buoyed by the ability to add a quality striker to his current set-up.

Also the timing could hardly be better to bolster the squad, as O’Neill’s side approach the final four games of their World Cup qualifying campaign, starting early next month against Georgia and Serbia.

Sean Maguire has been jumping through hoops to get the attention of the Ireland manager and it took the former Cork City striker 20 hard-earned league goals and a move across the water to Preston to finally receive his call up to the international squad.

Sean Maguire was named in Martin O'Neill's provisional squad

But while Maguire’s inclusion made the headlines at the press conference to announce the 39-man provisional squad, the real story of this early season get-together was the news that Scott Hogan had decided to declare for Ireland.

Hogan, of course, has been on O’Neill’s radar since lighting up the Championship at Brentford last season, however, the striker played a cautious hand by putting an international decision on hold as he concentrated on returning to full fitness following a string of injuries.

The striker also had his eye on a move to the Premier League and no doubt, harboured hopes of breaking into the England squad, and the cynic might suggest Hogan was well aware that, regarding international commitments, time was on his side with the World Cup qualifying campaign still in its infancy.

Hogan did, of course, get a move to a big club, who just happened to be playing in the wrong division, as the one-time Premier League big-hitters and former European Cup winners Aston Villa, had just been relegated to the Championship.

Hogan joined mid-season, last January, and was charged with the toughest of tasks of leading Villa back to the promised land. But alongside new manager Steve Bruce and a host of other recent arrivals, the realisation manifested - after one goal in 13 games - that it was far from a formality for Villa to return to the top tier.

So another attritional season awaits for Hogan and Villa as the marathon-style Championship chase begins, with no guaranteed pot of gold waiting at the end of the campaign in the notoriously tough division to escape.

But for Hogan, next summer could offer that most-enviable incentive of a World Cup campaign with his adopted nation as Ireland currently find themselves in a very favourable position as the business end of the campaign approaches.

Arriving into the Ireland squad at this stage should prove a no-brainer for both the international side and Hogan as the mutually beneficial arrangement certainly has the potential to flourish.

Hogan’s imminent arrival will, of course, drag up the perennial arguments for and against the use, or perhaps overuse, of the Granny Rule - or as FIFA prefer to call it the 'Eligibility to play for representative teams' statute, articles 15 to 18.

But Hogan’s eligibility to play for Ireland is straightforward and is just the latest in a long line of players going back to Shay Brennan in 1965 to play for Ireland, having been born in a different country.

The Jack Charlton era certainly ramped up the FAI’s use of the rule, bringing in a wide range of players who were born outside the island of Ireland.

Not by coincidence, the very same period produced the golden age of Irish football as maiden appearances at the European Championships and then back-to-back World Cups were delivered after casting the eligibility net across the Irish Sea and beyond.

Ray Houghton, John Aldridge and Andy Townsend are without doubt three of the real success stories of the ancestor rule, while many other top Irish-qualified players plying their trade in Premier League have politely turned down the request.

And while the Irish footballing public would gladly have rolled out a Céad Míle Fáilte had Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, Rio Ferdinand, Steve Bruce or Martin Keown, amongst others, declared for Ireland, those with less impressive CVs tend to have to work a little harder to win over the Boys in Green faithful.

But the Irish fans are not opposed to being won over by imported talent, and it will just take one or two influential appearances in the green jersey to get fully accepted into the Irish football family, as has been proved by a long line of players from the aforementioned Charlton era to the current O’Neill age.

Harry Arter was the latest such player to go through the several stages of initiation, and the Bournemouth midfielder even had to deal with the bizarre, yet unsettling, reversal rumours before playing an integral role in the World Cup qualifier victory in Vienna last November.

There have been a few other examples that have not ended too well and brought the process into the Joe Lapira realms of the ridiculous, most recently the far-from noble chase of West Ham midfielder Mark Noble.

While the Jack Grealish saga again shone a light on the oft-mocked eligibility rules, the reality of the situation saw a player of obvious Irish heritage facing a genuine dilemma over which country to choose.

And despite playing for a range of under-age Ireland teams, as well as being named Under-21 player of the year, Grealish, to his credit, bravely went with his heart and opted to play for the country of his birth.

Many others have come into the Ireland set-up with no obvious affiliation to the country, yet have embraced the culture and camaraderie that exists within the squad, which, no doubt, awoke a perhaps dormant Irish identity that pre-existed from a previous generation.

Hogan, as confirmed by the Ireland manager, has now begun that process, which starts with a passport application and ends with a competitive appearance, which will rubber stamp the 25-year-old’s international future.

When the striker does eventually get to wear the green, the suspicious and sceptical should be soon swayed as the hard-working centre-forward will add a different dimension to the Ireland attack.

Hogan can bring the energy that the Ireland manager craves within his side, while also capable of unsettling defenders and most importantly, possessing a natural ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

The Aston Villa forward is certainly not the answer to fill the obvious void left since the retirement of Keane, but Hogan will add to the attacking collective and bring other aspects and attributes that should make this Ireland side more potent in the final third.

And while Hogan’s Irish involvement may begin in the not-so-glamorous settings of a city centre passport office, the first chapter could possibly be played out on the biggest stage in Russia next summer.