Shamrock Rovers have signed former Norwich City and Scotland Under-21 international Cameron King.

The attacking midfielder has signed with the Dublin club until the end of the season and Rovers coach Stephen Bradley believes that Cameron will make a "real impact" with the Hoops.

King played in the final of the 2013 FA Youth Cup which Norwich won for the first time in 30 years beforemaking his senior debut in September 2014 in a League Cup tie away to Shrewsbury Town.

The English-born midfielder made his first appearance for the Scotland Under 21s later that year, scoring a late equaliser in Switzerland.

King left the Canaries in the summer of 2016 and will be looking to kick-start his career at Rovers, following a short spell at hometown club Thetford Town.

"I was made aware of Cameron about six weeks ago and advised that I should take a serious look at him," said Bradley.

"Sometimes you get players in and they’re not what people say they are. Cameron was and he’s definitely going to be an attacking threat for us. We got him initially for just two or three days and straight away we liked what we saw.

"He’s very direct, very clever on the ball. He can play any attacking position, right, left or as a 10. We have him until the end of the season so hopefully he can show that quality. He has good character, he’s hungry to get his career back on track and hopefully this is the place for him. I see him being a good player for us between now and the end of the season and making a real impact."

Speaking about his short-term move to Dublin, King said: "I am a very positive player who likes to get on the ball, drive the team forward and create chances at every opportunity.

"I play in the 10 or out wide and like to cause defenders problems.

I've trained here for a few weeks and the quality of the players made me raise my game. The moral is very good and the squad have been great to me.

"It's a new opportunity and I cannot wait to get going.

"I need to impress the management staff, earn the respect of my teammates and then I will feel a lot more comfortable and see where I go from there."

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers have handed professional contracts to Under-19s trio John Mahon, Jack Keaney and Ed McGinty.

Centre-back Mahon is a Collooney native, whose fledgling years were usefully spent in the Ballisodare United youth teams.

Keaney is an 18-year-old central midfield player who hails from Donegal Town, while McGinty, who turned 18 at the start of this month, is a Motherwell born goalkeeper, who began playing with Rovers Under-19 team in the 2016 season having spent three years at the Celtic youth academy.