Simon Grayson believes that Aiden McGeady is the "most talented player" that he has ever worked with and the Sunderland manager was full of praise for the Ireland international after his excellent strike helped the Black Cats to an away win at Norwich.

The Sunderland manager moved to the north-east of England club during the summer and one of the first pieces of business that he conducted was to purchase the Ireland winger from his former club, Preston North End.

And Grayson believes that the £250,000 that was paid for the 31-year-old will prove to be very astute as he watched the first instalment being repaid on Sunday at Carrow Road.

Sunderland continued their unbeaten start to the Championship season with an impressive 3-1 away win with McGeady’s wonder-goal sealing the victory in East Anglia.

"Aiden is probably the most talented player I have ever worked with and is looking good value at only £250,000," said Grayson.

The Sunderland boss also believes that McGeady has fallen back in love with football since they started working together.

"He is a player who has immense ability. He had fallen out of love with the game before I took him to Preston last year and let him express himself, because his ability is as good as anyone’s.

"You saw glimpses today of what he can do.

"He has fallen back in love with the game, and when I came in he was the first player I wanted to sign."

60' From Honeyman's corner, McGeady picked the ball up and absolutely smashed it beyond Gunn with his left foot, leaving him with no chance! pic.twitter.com/lgxPILLsnB — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 13, 2017

McGeady, meanwhile, admitted that he was delighted to score his first competitive goal for his new club

"I was expecting Catts [Lee Cattermole] to volley it actually – he’s just played that disguised pass to me," said McGeady. "I was caught a bit by surprise but just took a touch and caught it sweet.

"I’m comfortable shooting off my left. I scored a few like that last season, and I’m just delighted to get my first goal for Sunderland. The win is the main thing."