Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign on track with a clinical win at 10-man Newcastle United on Sunday after Dele Alli scored one goal and helped create the other at St James's Park.

Alli broke the deadlock on the hour after promoted Newcastle had Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in the 48th minute for stamping on the England midfielder and set up the second for left back Ben Davies along with Christian Eriksen.

A tepid contest devoid of goalmouth action in the opening half sprung to life after Shelvey was dismissed for a petulant stamp on Alli, who pulled all the strings for last season's Premier League runners-up.

He swept home Eriksen's inch-perfect cross and then helped the Dane carve open the home team's defence with a quick one-two which left Davies with a simple finish from seven metres.