Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has committed his future to the Louth club by signing a new contract which will run until 2020.

Kenny who took charge of the Lilywhites in 2012 has led them to three consecutive Premier Division titles as well as the group stages of the Europa League.

The former Derry City boss will now stay at Oriel Park until, at least, the end of of the 2020 season.

Stephen Kenny has extended his contract until 2020.

