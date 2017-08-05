A real relegation dog-fight takes place tonight at the Showgrounds as Sligo Rovers take on fellow strugglers St Patrick's Atheltic in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Victory for the home side would see Ger Lyttle's side join St Pat's on 26 points with just Galway United and Drogheda worse off on 25 and 18 points respectively.

And with three teams getting relegated this year, victory for either side will be a real boost in their quest for top-flight football in 2018.

Liam Buckley's Saints are coming into the game in fine form, having won their last three league games, which has seen them move out of the relegation zone, while Sligo will also be buoyed by their last outing in the Premier Division when they held reigning champions Dundalk to a 1-1 draw.

Team News

Sligo Rovers: Raf Cretaro, John Russell and Seamus Sharkey return having missed last week’s game, while new arrivals Omar Haughton, Vinny Faherty, Jamie McDonagh and Greg Moorhouse offer manager Lyttle plenty of options ahead of the game.

St Pat's: Saints are without the services of midfielder Graham Kelly who misses out through suspension, while Darren Dennehy remains out injured. Buckley's squad is boosted by the addition of midfielder Paul O’Conor, who joined the club from Limerick during the week, while defender Gavin Peers is in contention having returned to full training.

Gaffer Talk

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers): "It’s a massive game. Pat’s are on a good run so they’ll be up for it – their form is actually the sort of thing we need to be finding, and we can start with a win. Our confidence is high after last week, we have an excellent home record, so we are really looking forward to it. Players want to be involved in big games, and where we are now, they don’t come a whole lot bigger than this. We’re ready for it."

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): "We’ve had Sligo watched in their game last week and they got a very good draw against Dundalk, so we know we’re in for a good game. There’s no easy games in the league, and recent results have shown that so it’ll be a tough game against Sligo on Saturday."