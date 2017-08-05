Derry City manager Kenny Shiels believes his side inflicted a psychological blow on Shamrock Rovers in the battle for the final automatic European spot following their 2-0 win in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

Aaron McEniff put the visitors in front with a long range strike after 56 minutes and a Barry McNamee lob into an empty net in injury time put a further gloss on the scoreline for Derry.

According to Shiels, Derry allowed the hosts most of the possession but largely in areas of the pitch where they couldn't harm his team.

Shiels was keen to praise his players for expertly carrying out his tactical instructions, and indeed himself for issuing those instructions.

"I'm delighted with the organisation. I take some credit for that myself in that we forfeited space and let them have the ball.

"But in the second half we had more counter attacks. We created the most chances in the game even though we gave up territory and let them have more of the pitch but in the right areas so that we could nullify.

""We went looking for the goal. The goal came at around 56-60 minutes. We started to go for it then so we pushed it for five minutes and we got a goal. And then we said we'd drop off and keep what we have. Tactically I thought it was a very good performance.

"Psychologically we delivered a blow. I thought it was a professional performance. We weren't at our prettiest. We weren't as fluent as we want to be but we were as fluent as we need to be."