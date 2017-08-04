Bohemians v Bray Wanderers, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Bohs can leapfrog Bray into fifth in the table with a win over the struggling Wicklow side, and will be hot favourites back at Dalymount Park after away wins over Shamrock Rovers and Cork City - the Leesiders first loss of the campaign in the past week.

Bray have responded to the upheaval off the field at the Carlisle Grounds with a four-game losing streak on the pitch that boss Harry Kenny will be eager to arrest now that the transfer window has closed for the summer.

Team news:

Bohemians: Defenders Dan Casey (ankle) and Warren O'Hora (concussion), are both ruled out, while Greg Murray (hand) and Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remain on the sidelines. But skipper Derek Pender (hamstring) and Paddy Kavanagh (rib) are available for selection.

Bray Wanderers:

Gaffer talk:

Keith Long (Bohemians): "To get six points from those two games was massive for us. The players were excellent but our challenge all season has been trying to maintain consistency. We've put ourselves in a good position to finish the season strongly and that is a massive incentive for everyone.

"As well as the performances and the results, one of the most pleasing things was the attitude of the players afterwards. They weren't patting themselves on the back - they were already fully focused on Friday's game."

Harry Kenny (Bray Wanderers):

Drogheda United v Cork City, United Park, 7.45pm

Drogheda United will be aiming to cause an upset when they host league leaders Cork City at United Park.

The Drogs suffered their 16th league defeat of the season last Friday as they lost 1-0 at home to fellow relegation candidates St Patrick's Athletic. Defeat leaves the Boynesiders eight points adrift of safety with nine games left with manager Pete Mahon searching for positives.

Cork, on the other, hand, will be looking to bounce back straight away after they suffered a first league defeat of the season when losing at home 1-0 to Bohemians on Monday last.

Team news:

Drogheda United: The home side without the injured quartet of Gavin Brennan, Kevin Farragher, Ciaran McGuigan and Stephen Elliott. though Richie Purdy and Ryan Masterson will return to the first-team squad.

Cork City: John Caulfield will definitely be without long-term injury victim Johnny Dunleavy, while Stephen Dooley, Ryan Delaney, Alan Bennett and Jimmy Keohane have all had knocks and have will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Gaffer talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United): "We were a little flat to begin with but I thought we really brought the game to St Pat’s after the break and were unfortunate not to get a point.

"How we ended the game reminded me of the type of performances we put in last year. Training has been much sharper and more positive over the past couple of weeks and we need to make sure that last Friday was the minimum performance level we expect for the rest of the season."

John Caulfield (Cork City): "The players have been phenomenal all year and their attitude has been brilliant. The other night, fair play to Bohs, they came with a game plan and they beat us and, over the 90 minutes, we didn’t do enough. That’s gone now, it’s done and dusted and you have to move on to your next game.

"We have to bounce back and go back to what we have been doing brilliantly all year. It is a crucial game for both teams and that is the way we are approaching it. We are two-thirds of the way through the league and we are in a strong position, so we have to keep driving on and keep our focus."

Dundalk v Limerick, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

Team news

Dundalk: Stephen Kenny has a fully fit squad to choose from this weekend with Patrick McEleney returning to the panel after recovering from a groin injury which has kept him out of the last two league matches.

Limerick

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk): "We have a fully fit squad to choose from on Friday. It's important to maintain a high level of performance on Friday against a team who are scrapping for points. We want to get back to winning ways at Oriel Park."

Neil McDonald (Limerick):

Finn Harps v Galway United, Finn Park, 8pm

Finn Harps have yet to beat Galway this season, with just a point to show for their two previous meetings, and Ollie Horgan's side will be anxious to continue the Donegal side's recent good form by picking up a fourth win in five games.

That would draw them further clear of the relegation scrap and pile the pressure on second-bottom Galway, but Shane Keegan's outfit are in battling form themselves, with their only defeat in their last four coming at the hands of champions-elect Cork City.

Team news:

Finn Harps will again be without Danny Morrissey (hamstring) while the manager has doubts over Paddy McCourt (hip), Kilian Cantwell (knee) and Barry Molloy (ankle).

Galway United: Keegan will be hoping that a vomiting bug, which has struck down Colm Horgan, Gavan Holohan, Marc Ludden, Conor Winn, Ronan Murray, Maurice Nugent and Gary Kinneen, will have cleared up in time for the trip to Finn Park, while Conor Melody misses out due to an ankle injury.

Gaffer talk

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): "Just like ourselves Galway need to win tomorrow night. They have a huge threat going forward with the likes of Gavin Holohan and Ronan Murray and with the experience that the likes of David Cawley brings in the middle of the park we will need to be at our very best to get a win against them.

"They drew with us in Finn Park back in March when they played us off the park in the second half. Most people would agree that Galway have been best footballing side that we have played at home all season."

Shane Keegan (Galway Utd): "It really hasn't been ideal preparation, having so many players struck down with a vomiting bug. It's not ideal in terms of getting bodies onto the field, it's not ideal either when you're doing match preparations on a Thursday and you're putting players into the team despite the fact they might not have trained all week. We know it's a big game and we'll put in players that feel up to it."

Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

Rovers host Derry in a clash that could go a long way to determining who claims that all-important third place in the Premier Division. City take a five-point lead to Tallaght but Rovers have a game in hand so victory for the Hoops could hand them the advantage.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers:

Derry City: Midfielder Nicky Low is suspended.

Gaffer talk:

Stephen Bradley (Rovers):

Kenny Shiels (Derry): "This is the proverbial six-pointer and the difference between winning and losing is mighty. Shamrock Rovers are one of the biggest clubs in Ireland, if not the biggest. They themselves must be thinking they should be doing better for the club of their size.

"They've got the players but it just hasn't clicked for them. Being third for Shamrock Rovers is like being last for us - it's way below the expectations of the fans. I would take a draw as it leaves us in a good position. It would be commendable for us."