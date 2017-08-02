Celtic have vowed to take action against a group of supporters who were filmed chanting in celebration of the murder of soldier Lee Rigby.

The club says they are "appalled" by the footage of a group of Celtic fans chanting and singing about the death of the 25-year old soldier.

The video was filmed in Sunderland where Celtic played a friendly on Saturday.

The club released a statement of the matter on Wednesday afternoon.

"Clearly everyone at Celtic is appalled by these events. Such behaviour in no way represents Celtic Football Club or our supporters.

"We understand this incident is now subject to an ongoing police inquiry.

"Let us be clear, in the event that any individuals are identified as being responsible, Celtic will take the strongest possible action."

Lee Rigby's mother Lynn said she was "hurt, traumatised and deeply shocked" by the chants.

Rigby, a soldier with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was murdered on the street in Woolwich in south-east London in May 2013.

His killers Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale were sentenced to life imprisonment in February 2014 with the former given a whole life tarriff while the latter was ordered to serve at least 45 years.