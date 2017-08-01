Bohemians manager Keith Long knew that goalkeeper Shane Supple would have to make important saves if his side were to have a chance of getting a result at Turner’s Cross on Monday night.

And while the Gypsies boss would probably have been happy to leave the home of the runaway leaders with a point, the Dublin side actually took all three and inflicted the first league defeat of the season on the Leesiders.

George Poynton grabbed the all-important only goal of the game as Bohemians recorded a 1-0 victory over John Caulfield’s side, but the visitors certainly owed a debt of gratitude to keeper Supple who put in an excellent performance to thwart the home attack.

"Shane Supple has to make saves coming to Cork," said manager Long, speaking to RTE Sport after the game.

"They’re league leaders for a reason and that is their first defeat of the season, so your goalkeeper has to perform coming to Turner’s Cross.

"But, to a man, we were excellent. The boys have put in a really strong effort tonight. It’s a reward for our players and for the effort that they have put in."

Bohemians have moved well clear of the relegation zone following back-to-back victories over the past four days, beating Shamrock Rovers 2-1 in Tallaght on Friday night, followed by Monday’s win in Cork.

And now Long’s side find themselves in the hunt for the European places as they sit in sixth place and just three points off the Hoops in fourth place.

The top four in the league qualified for Europe last season, as a result of Cork City winning the FAI Cup final and Bohs will move into the top five with a win over Bray on Friday night.

"It’s another big win for us. The attitude and the application of players has been first class again tonight after the quick turnaround from Friday’s win over Rovers

"So to come to the runaway leaders, Cork City, and turn them over in their own patch is really pleasing.

"It was a backs-to-the-wall performance at times, but we also showed good quality and we had the two most clear-cut chances in the first half. And we should have gone in ahead at half-time

"In the second half, we weathered the storm, then got the goal that our counter-attacking play meritted and hung on in for a win.

"We have Bray on Friday and it’s a huge game for us so we have to turn our focus and attention to that."

Keeper Supple used his experience from previous visits to the Cross to help him cope with the pressure on his goal throughout and to see out the seven additional minutes that were added at the end.

"I’m well used to the stick that I get from behind the goal at the Shed End but it’s a great atmosphere coming down here and to get a win and be the first team to beat them is fantastic."