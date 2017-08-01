Cork City will not dwell on their first league defeat of the season but will look to bounce back and return to form on Friday night against Drogheda.

Manager John Caulfield admitted after the game that his side did not create as many chances as they are accustomed to in the 1-0 SSE Airtricity League defeat to Bohemians at Turner’s Cross on Monday.

However, Caulfield was quick to return the focus to their next game as the Leesiders maintain their push for the league title.

Victory against Bohemians would have seen City push a remarkably 20 points clear at the top of the table, however, their fate remains very much in their own hands as Caulfield’s side just need another 11 points from their remaining ten games to win the title.

"We probably didn’t create enough chances," Caulfield told RTE Sport after the game.

"We had a few chances ourselves – not as many as we normally do have - but as I keep saying to the lads, we’re in the last third of the season and they have done fantastic.

"We lost tonight but we get to bounce back and now our most important game of the season is against Drogheda on Friday night."

Caulfield also paid credit to Keith Long’s Bohemians who proved the first team to beat Cork in the league all season.

The Gypsies have hit some timely form, enjoying back-to-back wins following Friday night’s Dublin derby victory over rivals Shamrock Rovers.

"We knew Bohs would be very difficult, they have some tremendous players," said Caulfield.

"But on the night, we made a number of individual mistakes and we gave them opportunities."

The game was decided on a spot kick, which was expertly dispatched by the Gypsies’ George Poynton, however, Caulfield was reluctant to complain about the decision and was more focused on Friday’s clash with Drogheda.

"The penalty was disappointing," said Caulfield.

"But now we have to go to Drogheda and make sure that we are back in form."