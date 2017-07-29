Finn Harps and Derry City have both added to their squads two days before transfer deadline day.

Harps have snapped up 21-year old goalkeeper Peter Burke from Cliftonville. Bruke, a native of Donegal, joined the Northern Irish club from Sunderland in 2015.

The club this week released their young goalkeeper Harry Doherty by mutual consent. Following Friday's rousing away win against currently troubled Bray Wanderers, Ollie Horgan's team are currently eighth in the league, five points above the relegation spots.

Meanwhile, Derry City have signed ex-Sligo Rovers teenager Mikey Place and former Slovakian underage international Jozef Solny.

The Galway born Place was released by Sligo Rovers at the end of last season while the 25-year old Dolny has been signed from Polish second division side Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala.

Derry City currently lie in 3rd spot in the League and face Limerick in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon. However, neither of their two new signings will be available for that clash. Both can be used for next week's visit to Tallaght Stadium.