Dundalk did little to eat into Cork City's big lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as they could only manage a 1-1 draw with a tenacious Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Danish defender Niclas Vemmelund gave the Louth men the lead inside the opening quarter hour, but Rovers struck back through new boy Benny Igiehon ten minutes later.

The result means Dundalk now trail champions-elect Cork by seventeen points with two extra games played.

Having already twice recorded four-nil wins over the Bit O'Red this term, Dundalk looked as if they would enjoy a third comfortable when they took the lead just short of the quarter hour.

David McMillan went close for the away side on four minutes but could only drag his effort wide after Michael Duffy's pull- back at the end line.

Vemmelund had no such problem on 14 minutes when he headed Duffy's free-kick from the left beyond Micheál Schlingermann in the Rovers net.

But Ger Lyttle's side didn't shirk from their responsibilities as they forced their way back into the tie.

Gary Rogers did well to block down Daniel Kearns' thrashed effort after Mick Leahy had sent Regan Donelon's corner back across the face of goal.

The Lilywhites were almost the architects of their downfall when Brian Gartland clumsily conceded possession to Donelon at the edge of his own area.

The defender's blushes were spared as Rogers rushed to meet the Rovers full back and smother his hacked effort.

Sligo's endeavour was rewarded despite their equaliser arriving in somewhat fortuitous circumstances.

Igiehon's cross from 30 yards out evaded the waiting crowd in the Dundalk penalty area before coming off the frame of the goal and crossing the line for his first goal for the club.

An action-packed first half was followed by a much more cagey second period, with both sides struggling to create clear cut chances.

Schlingermann did well to hold onto Vemmelund's improvised effort on the hour while the subdued McMillan fired over from an angle three minutes later.

The champions did come within inches of stealing a late win however.

Hearts were in Sligo mouths as Leahy almost nodded the ball into his own net as he cleared a Dane Massey throw-in in the fourth minute of added time.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Mick Leahy, Regan Donelon; Rhys McCabe (Jack Keaney 89), Craig Roddan, Chris Kenny, Gary Boylan, Daniel Kearns; Benny Igiehon (Gary Armstrong 91).

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Niclas Vemmelund, Dane Massey; Michael Duffy (Steven Kinsella 85), Chris Shields, Robbie Benson, John Mountney (Dylan Connolly 62); Thomas Stewart (Jamie McGrath 77); David McMillan.

Referee: Graham Kelly