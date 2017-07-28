Cork City have signed defender Robbie Williams from Limerick.

Williams, who has made over 100 league appearances for the Blues since joining them in 2013, and he has featured in 21 of the club’s 22 league fixtures so far this season.

Commenting on the signing, City boss John Caulfield said: "We are very happy to bring in a player of Robbie’s experience and ability.

"He has been a major player for Limerick over the last number of years and he offers tremendous cover across the back four, given he can play at full-back and in the centre of defence.

"Kevin O’Connor has obviously gone to Preston, and we have also lost Johnny Dunleavy to injury. Added to that, you also have Sean O’Mahony and Sean McLoughlin travelling to the World Student Games in August, so to bring in a player who knows the league inside out and has played so regularly is great for us. Robbie will also share his vast experience and knowledge of the game with our younger players."

Speaking after putting pen to paper at Bishopstown this afternoon, Williams said: "It all came about very quickly. I am delighted to be here and hope to get cracking straight away. It was a no-brainer when I spoke to John and he showed the interest in bringing me in. Cork City have been flying this season and it will be tough to break in, but I am here for three months and I will give it my best shot."

Delighted have signed for @sligorovers cant wait to get started ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/4Zz9b83mKT — Omar Haughton (@OmzHD) July 28, 2017

Sligo Rovers have added winger Omar Haughton to their ranks until the end of the season, with the 20-year-old now awaiting international clearance.

Haughton joins the Bit o’ Red following two seasons with Port Vale and a recent short-term spell with Stafford Rangers.

Sligo boss Gerard Lyttle, who has also brought Seamus Sharkey and Benny Igiehon to the Showgrounds since he commenced his tenure said: "Omar has been with us the last 10 days. He has pace, a trick in him, he puts in a good cross and is overall a very capable player. He’s very keen to prove himself and play games.

"He’s looking for a break in the game and he’s a really good option for us. This is a fantastic opportunity for him and I think he knows that."